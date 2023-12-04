Discover the Benefits of Joining a Peer Advisory Board in the Capital District Area
Join Jeff Oskin for a free information session on Wednesday, Dec 13th at the Hyatt Place Malta to learn more about the benefits of joining a peer advisory board
The peer advisory board concept has been incredibly successful for the last 10+ years and I’m looking forward to seeing the same success with the new boards.”SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Jeff Oskin for a free information session on Wednesday, December 13th at the Hyatt Place Malta to learn more about the benefits of joining a peer advisory board in the Capital District area.
— Jeff Oskin
For the last 10+ years, Jeff Oskin has been leading and facilitating peer advisory boards and providing executive coaching for some of the most successful business leaders in the Capital District area. The list of individuals Mr. Oskin has been fortunate to closely work with include Best Places to Work winners, Albany Business Review Company of the Year winners, and 40 Under 40 Winners.
Now, Mr. Oskin is expanding the concept in 2024 to include several new boards that include next generation leaders, next generation family business leaders, non-profit leaders, finance & operations leaders, and sales & marketing leaders. An invitation to join these boards is a tremendous opportunity to further enhance leadership skills, as well as improve overall business results of participants.
“I’m excited to be able to offer this opportunity to the Capital District area,” said Oskin. “The peer advisory board concept has been incredibly successful for the last 10+ years and I’m looking forward to seeing the same success with the new boards.”
The free information session will be held on Wednesday, December 13 at the Hyatt Place Malta from 7:30am-9:00am and breakfast will be provided. The session will include an overview of the peer advisory board concept, the benefits of joining a board, a review of the different boards that will be available and the invitation process to be selected for participation. Attendees will have the chance to hear from existing members of Mr. Oskin’s other peer advisory boards, ask questions about the concept, participate in a live demonstration of a peer advisory board and network with other professionals.
“This is a great opportunity for business leaders to come together and learn from each other,” said Oskin. “I’m looking forward to meeting everyone and helping them take their business to the next level.”
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn more about the benefits of joining a peer advisory board in the Capital District area. Register for the free information session on Wednesday, December 13th at the Hyatt Place Malta from 7:30am-9:00am by clicking this link.
Jeff Oskin
Newlogiq
+1 518-428-9229
jeff.oskin@newlogiq.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn