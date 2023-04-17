Newlogic Launches: Maximizing Business Owner Value Through AI and Leadership Development

Submit Release
Businesses need to understand that success isn't just about having a great product or service – it's also about having effective leaders who can make sound decisions based on data-driven insights”
— Jeff Oskin
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newlogiq, a Saratoga Springs-based company, has officially launched to help small to medium sized businesses maximize their value through a combination of executive coaching and leadership development services as well as leveraging the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.

At Newlogic, executive coaching and leadership development services are offered alongside assistance in identifying and deploying high-ROI artificial intelligence applications. By leveraging both traditional and modern approaches, Newlogic helps business owners create a competitive edge by implementing better strategies for success.

“Businesses need to understand that success isn't just about having a great product or service – it's also about having effective leaders who can make sound decisions based on data-driven insights," said CEO of Newlogic, Jeff Oskin. “That's why at Newlogic our mission is to help business owners become more strategic decision makers so they can maximize their potential. We provide comprehensive services that help them identify ways in which they can leverage AI applications for their business while also developing effective leadership strategies that can have long term positive impacts on the company.”

The name "Newlogic" is a play on words. In one sense, it's about helping business leaders think differently (developing new leadership skills) through executive coaching and leadership development services. On the other hand, it's also about identifying more efficient ways of completing business tasks through artificial intelligence (developing new logical processes). This dual approach helps ensure that businesses have access to all the tools they need to succeed in today's ever-evolving market.

Newlogiq has already begun working with several local businesses in Saratoga Springs and is looking forward to helping more companies become more successful through its unique approach. “We are very excited about being able to offer our services in the Capital District,” said Oskin. “It is an incredible place filled with so many amazing entrepreneurs who are eager for new ways of thinking about how they do business. We look forward to making a positive impact on our community!”

About Newlogiq
Newlogiq was formed to help small and mid-sized business owners and their leaders maximize the value in their businesses. The entity was formed by Jeff Oskin who has successfully started, grew and sold a technology business and has served as an executive coach for the last 10+ years. By leveraging Oskin’s experience, Newlogiq is solely focused on executive and executive team leadership development as well as sifting through the noise of AI to identify and deploy the highest-ROI applications. The end result is improved business valuations for owners and shareholders.

