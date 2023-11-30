Dr. Supreme Understanding is Releasing His First Interview in Years on Monday With Journalist Samuel Wright Jr.
Decorated Author Speaks to Black America's Youth.
We are doing a community garden right here. We are giving the people a green vision that's sustainable, and beautiful, and that allows for fitness and health to be discussed,”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Supreme Understanding's new interview with music journalist Samuel Wright Jr is set to premiere Monday, December 4, 2023, at 9:00 AM EST on his YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@samuelwright3182. A storied author, educator, and activist, Dr. Supreme's hour-long interview represents one of his first in over four years and focuses on a slew of topics, including his community work with the city of Hapeville, Georgia, where he's working to build a garden for the community, as well as his advice for young people seeking wisdom and knowledge of self. Supreme, a member of the Nation of Gods and Earths, better known as the Five Percenters, keeps in the tradition of his work by incorporating mental jewels for his audience, many of whom may not come from a background as diverse as his own.
— Dr. Supreme Understanding
Dr. Supreme began his career first as a classroom teacher before authoring several influential works such as "How to Hustle and Win" (Volumes I and II), "The Hood Healthbook series, and "When the World Was Black" (Volumes I and II). His most recent works continue his educational legacy, focusing on homeschooling curriculum as well as advice for instructors working in a post-pandemic world. Scores of people from entertainers and former inmates to politicians and everyday citizens can attest to the impact of his written works, but now Dr. Supreme aims to bring citizens towards his garden where they can see his ideas flourish freely.
Unapologetic, brash, and heartfelt, his interview is sure to generate its fair share of dialogue. Topics covered include his thoughts on the public educational system, the need for mentorship in the black community, black elitism, and mental health awareness.
Samuel Wright
Wright's World LLC
+1 404-667-5738
samuelwright@wrightworldllc.online
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube