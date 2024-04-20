Martial Arts Instructor Wise Morrow Offers Weekly Self Defense Classes for Atlanta Residents at Fit Squad Studios
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coach Wise Morrow, a 25-year Martial arts practitioner and self-defense specialist, is offering citizens in and around the Atlanta area a self-defense seminar at Fit Squad Studios on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Located at 1240 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, the June seminar will focus on the fighting principles of hybrid martial arts 52 Blocks, WW2 combatives, and Kung Fu. The June session will cover basic aspects of self-defense including situational awareness, distance management, and how to nullify confrontational assailants. The seminar price is set at $25 per participant.
In addition to the June 1st seminar, Coach Wise and 52 Blocks ATL offer an Intro to 52 Blocks course every Friday at 5:00 PM and private sessions by appointment.
Coach Wise Morrow Senior was born in the Bronx, NYC and raised in Harlem. He started training in martial arts in 1998 and received his first certification in 1999 with 3 Treasures in association with Sifu Bobby Whitaker. From 2005 until 2019, he has acquired various certifications in several arts including amateur boxing, Kung Fu, and the hybrid sport of 52 Blocks. Morrow’s list of trainers includes several accomplished martial artists from 52 Block legend, Arthur “Fleetwood” Mack, Grandmaster Marvin Gatling, Grandmaster Rolonzo Robinson, and Sijo Shaan Davis.
Morrow states, “I moved to Atlanta In the fall of 2012, and by 2014 I started a documentary about learning 52 Blocks from the masters called The Art Of Angles: My Journey into 52 Blocks.” After being told by Arthur Mack to start training students, he created 52 Blocks ATL in 2019. In April 2019, Coach Wise created 52 Blocks ATL and expanded his offerings into amateur boxing, strength and conditioning and self-defense.
Don't hesitate to contact us at 52blocksatl@gmail.com and follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/52blocksatl for the latest updates.
