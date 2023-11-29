Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,222 in the last 365 days.

Former deputy sheriff receives 100-year prison sentence for child sexual abuse

HELENA – A Wibaux man who previously pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two children under the age of 16 was sentenced Tuesday to a 100-year sentence in the Montana State Prison with 80 years suspended with no parole for 20 years, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today.

Joshua Harris, 42, admitted in July to sexually assaulting three young girls multiple times over the span of about eight years. He began sexually abusing one young victim at the age of 8 and mentioned multiple times he wanted to leave his now former wife and run off with one of the victims. Years before conviction, Harris served as the Wibaux County Deputy Sheriff.

The sentencing, which was requested by the State and fully granted by the judge, guarantees that Harris will be imprisoned for 20 years.

Assistant Attorney General Jordan Salo and Prosecution Services Bureau Chief Daniel Guzynski prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Yellowstone Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Department Public of Health and Human Services.

###

You just read:

Former deputy sheriff receives 100-year prison sentence for child sexual abuse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more