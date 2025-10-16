Attorney General Knudsen issues statement following dismissal of climate case

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement after the United States District Court for the District of Montana dismissed Lighthiser v. Trump. Attorney General Knudsen intervened in the case earlier this year.

“We’re pleased the rule of law prevailed today and that the judge agreed with our conclusion that he did not have jurisdiction over this case. Ultimately, the court rejected the plaintiffs’ request to force the Trump Administration to revert to Biden’s nonsensical and unpopular policies. Our suspicions were confirmed – this was just another show trial contrived by climate activists who wasted the taxpayer’s money.”

Click here to read the order to dismiss.