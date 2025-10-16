MHP operation in Butte results in multiple drug seizures

BOULDER – Montana Highway Patrol troopers conducted an interdiction operation in Butte from October 7-14 to combat crime and remove illicit drugs from the community.

During the operation, troopers worked alongside United States Border Patrol and Air National Guard Counterdrug aviation, seizing nearly 25 grams of fentanyl powder, 11 pounds of methamphetamine, 260 pounds of marijuana, over $75,000 of illicit money, and made 34 arrests.

“Montana is no place for illegal activity. I am proud of the work that our troopers do day in and day out to get drugs and criminals off our streets to keep our communities safe. We couldn’t do it without the help of our partner agencies,” said Col. Kurt Sager.

Additionally, last weekend, MHP’s Strategic Enforcement Traffic Team (SETT) was in Missoula to crack down on drunk and drugged drivers. During that operation, troopers made 260 traffic stops, made 39 arrests, gave 63 speeding violations, and issued 26 seatbelt tickets.