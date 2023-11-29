Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,290 in the last 365 days.

DEQ issues 17 penalties in October for environmental violations

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 17 penalties totaling $305,021 in October for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement .

Fines ranged from $1,410 to $106,778. Alleged violations included a city discharging untreated sewage, a vape company improperly handling hazardous wastes, and a trucking company not immediately reporting and cleaning up an oil spill. This includes a combined $134,378 penalty to the Winchester Water Control District and TerraFirma Foundation Repair Inc. for water quality violations during Winchester Dam repairs, which DEQ announced on Oct. 26 .

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations and individuals:
• Alpha Omega Trucking, Brookings, $10,400, spills
• Boise Cascade Wood Products LLC, Elgin $18,368, wastewater
• Boring Auto Wrecking LLC, Boring, $9,931, stormwater
• Bushnell's Warehousing and Trucking Corp., Portland $3,300, hazardous waste
• City of North Powder, North Powder, $11,692, wastewater
• City of The Dalles, The Dalles, $35,616, wastewater
• Hull-Oakes Lumber Co., Monroe, $7,200, wastewater
• Jasper Wood Products LLC, Jasper, $10,800, wastewater
• NWFF Environmental, Philomath, $3,600, hazardous waste
• Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Roseburg, $3,450 for 401 water quality certification
• PacifiCorp, Roseburg, $1,600, hazardous waste
• S & P Oil LLC, Halsey, $2,595, onsite septic
• Sisters of St. Mary of Oregon Maryville Corp. dba Maryville Nursing Home, Beaverton, $1,410, underground storage tank
• TerraFirma Foundation Repair Inc., Winchester, $27,600, causing pollution to waters
• Triangle Oil Inc., Mount Vernon, $17,981, underground storage tank
• Vape Game LLC, Eugene-Springfield, $32,700, hazardous waste
• Winchester Water Control District, Winchester, $106,778 for 401 water quality certification

Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep .

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist, 541-600-6119, dylan.darling@deq.oregon.gov

###

You just read:

DEQ issues 17 penalties in October for environmental violations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more