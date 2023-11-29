Brisbane Outdoors in Summer: Why Standard First Aid Courses Might Not Be Enough

Students at Chermside learn essential first aid skills for remote areas at multiple weekly sessions open to the public. Remote first aid students learn the basics and more in hands-on practice and remote scenarios.

Leading first aid training provider says Brisbane residents may be ill-prepared for the summer outdoors adventures without remote first aid skills and training.

You only need to travel an hour out of Brisbane to be in a situation where more advanced first aid skills are needed before medical help arrives.” — Ben Cleaver, General Manager My First Aid Course

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the mercury rises and Brisbane residents eagerly plan their summer adventures, My First Aid Course urges the community to reassess their first aid skills. “The Queensland summer brings unique challenges in terms of first aid requirements,” says Ben Cleaver, General Manager. “Standard first aid training is great for emergencies in the city and suburban areas, but you only need to travel an hour out of Brisbane to be in a situation where more advanced first aid skills are needed before medical help arrives. That's why many adventure goers may not be properly equipped.”

The course, HLTAID013 Provide first aid in remote or isolated sites, offered by My First Aid Course, is designed to fill these gaps. “Our course goes beyond the basics, addressing scenarios like heatstroke, dehydration, severe bleeding control, shock and injuries specific to outdoor activities,” explains Cleaver. “It’s crucial for Brisbane's adventurous souls to be prepared for these eventualities.”

The remote first aid course is accredited by the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA), providing a nationally recognised certification and covers comprehensive first aid tactics suitable for a variety of emergencies. “It’s about ensuring safety and confidence, whether you’re hiking in the hinterlands or camping along the coast,” adds Cleaver. "We've been delivering this specialised first aid course in Brisbane now for over 7 years, with great feedback from the community."

Wayne Schoer, a recent course participant posted a public review heralding the quality of the remote training, "Great course. Covered the necessary theory side of CPR and basic First Aid then proceeded onto Remote First Aid. [The] Subject [was] well covered with a good balance of theory and practical scenarios."

Cleaver also highlights the importance of community readiness. “Everyone benefits when more people are equipped with advanced first aid skills. It fosters a safer, more resilient community.”

As summer approaches, My First Aid Course encourages Brisbane residents to consider upgrading their first aid skills. “It’s an investment in your safety and that of your loved ones, as well as ensuring you have the most fun in the Queensland outdoors,” concludes Cleaver.

For more information and booking for the HLTAID013 course and other first aid training options, visit the My First Aid Course website or call their customer service number.