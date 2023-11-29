Global ROC Expands Services Across a Range of Industries
Global ROC expands services for sustainable industries, offering tailored solutions in control logic, virtualization, networking, and project management.
Global ROC, a renowned leader in environmentally directed solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses striving for sustainability in a competitive market.
— Ely Trujillo, Co-Founder
Leveraging over 50 years of combined expertise in industrial control logic, process control, and IT technologies, Global ROC has consistently delivered innovative, ecologically sound, and energy-efficient solutions in water treatment and power plant emissions.
"Global ROC is committed to tailored sustainability. Our new services empower industries with solutions for enduring efficiency."
Global ROC is excited to introduce four new services that cater to the unique requirements of industries striving for environmental excellence:
• Custom Control Logic Design: Tailored solutions designed to enhance efficiency and reduce resource consumption, addressing the specific needs of each client.
• DCS/ICS Virtualization: Cutting-edge virtualization solutions for Distributed Control Systems (DCS) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS), optimizing operations and reducing physical infrastructure requirements.
• DCS/ICS Networking: State-of-the-art networking solutions that ensure seamless communication between control systems, enhancing overall system performance and reliability.
• Project Management: Expert project management services to streamline the implementation of environmentally directed solutions, ensuring efficiency and adherence to timelines.
Global ROC's expanded services will cater to a diverse range of industries, including: Logistics, Process Automation, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Power Generation, and more.
"We envisioned Global ROC as a catalyst for positive change. With a combined 50 years of experience, our solutions proudly contribute to a greener future."
— Ralph Owens, Co-Founder
Global ROC has successfully saved its clients over $1 million through cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence and remains committed to helping businesses achieve their environmental goals while maintaining a competitive edge.
The company's proven track record, high-quality standards, and dedication to innovation have positioned it as a trusted partner in creating sustainable solutions.
For more information about Global ROC and its expanded services, please visit www.globalroc.com or contact sales@grocllc.com.
