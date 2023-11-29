Man Arrested for 2022 Homicide in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a man for the 2022 homicide of 32-year-old Clayton Marshall, of Southwest, DC.

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, members of the Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Derrico Johnson, of Southeast, DC, who was already in custody at the DC Jail. Johnson has been charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder While Armed.

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 12:22 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A second victim, also a man, was located at another local hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wound injuries.

CCN: 22050694

