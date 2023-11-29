Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,292 in the last 365 days.

Man Arrested for 2022 Homicide in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a man for the 2022 homicide of 32-year-old Clayton Marshall, of Southwest, DC.

 

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, members of the Metropolitan Police Department arrested 19-year-old Derrico Johnson, of Southeast, DC, who was already in custody at the DC Jail. Johnson has been charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder While Armed.

 

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at approximately 12:22 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A second victim, also a man, was located at another local hospital receiving treatment for gunshot wound injuries.

 

CCN: 22050694

 

###

You just read:

Man Arrested for 2022 Homicide in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more