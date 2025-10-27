Submit Release
MPD Searching for Critical Missing Person Leroy Washington

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 83-year-old Leroy Washington.

 

Mr. Washington was last seen in the 900 block of Florida Ave Northwest around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 24, 2025. Mr. Washington is described as a Black male, 5’4’’ in height, 150 pounds, with grey/white hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie sweatshirt, red/white pants, a black jacket, and a green baseball cap.

 

Please see the picture below of Mr. Washington.

 

 

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099 / text 50411

 

CCN: 25162302

