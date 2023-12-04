The Besen Group Integrates Comprehensive Small Cells Dimensioning for Private Networks Business Case Tools and TCO Tools
With our comprehensive small cells dimensioning, our clients have a superior understanding of the number of required small cells for private networks.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Besen Group, an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, integrates today comprehensive small cells dimensioning for private networks business case tools and TCO (total cost of ownership) tools.
The Besen Group offers intermediate small cells dimensioning package and advance small cells dimensioning package. Each package can be integrated to The Besen Group existing business case tools and TCO tools for private LTE networks and private 5G networks for additional fee.
“With our comprehensive small cells dimensioning, our clients have a superior understanding of the number of required small cells for their private networks,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our clients have the ability to modify certain parameters of small cells dimensioning based on their small cells vendors.”
Intermediate small cells dimensioning package includes the following:
- Number of Subscribers or Devices
- Per Subscriber or Per Device Downlink Capacity
- Active Number of Subscribers or Devices
- Channel Bandwidth
- Capacity of One Small Cell per Channel
- Number of Small Cells
Advance small cells dimensioning package includes the following:
- Frequency per Small Cell
- Height per Small Cell
- Channel Bandwidth
- Cell Radius & Cell Area
- Output Power Usage per Small Cell
- Antenna Gain per Small Cell
- Feeder Loss per Small Cell
- Indoor Loss per Small Cell
- Rx Sensitivity Calculations
- Maximum Allowable Path Loss
- Number of Small Cells
The Besen Group’s Tool Brochure contains the following business case tools and TCO tools:
- Private 5G TCO Tool for Automobile Manufacturers
- 5G Spectrum TCO Tool for Private 5G Networks
- Open RAN TCO Tool for Private 5G Networks
- CBRS TCO Tool for Private 5G Networks
- CBRS Business Case Tool for Private 5G Networks
- TCO Comparison Tool: CBRS Neutral Host Network vs DAS
- TCO Comparison Tool: CBRS Private 5G vs Wi-Fi 6
- TCO Comparison Tool: CBRS Private LTE vs Wi-Fi 6
- CBRS TCO Tool for Private LTE Networks
- CBRS TCO Tool for Neutral Host Networks
- CBRS Business Case Tool for Private LTE Networks
- CBRS Business Case Tool for Neutral Host Networks
The tool brochure can be downloaded at: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Tool.Brochure.pdf.
All our existing business case tools and TCO tools include basic small cells dimensioning package.
Intermediate small cells dimensioning package and advance small cells dimensioning package can be added as an additional fee.
The Besen Group offers its tools on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to tool@thebesengroup.com.
The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.
