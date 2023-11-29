Submit Release
Two Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Cases Confirmed in Woodbury County

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 29, 2023) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed two positive cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Woodbury County, Iowa. 

The affected sites are both backyard mixed species flocks. 
Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Sick birds or unusual deaths among birds should be immediately reported to state or federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website. If producers suspect signs of HPAI in their flocks, they should contact their veterinarian immediately. Possible cases must also be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present a public health concern. It remains safe to eat poultry products. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

About HPAI
HPAI is a highly contagious viral disease affecting bird populations. HPAI can travel in wild birds without those birds appearing sick, but is often fatal to domestic bird populations, including chickens and turkeys. The virus can spread through the droppings or the nasal discharge of an infected bird, both of which can contaminate dust and soil.

Signs of HPAI may include: 
•           Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
•           Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
•           Decrease in egg production
•           Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
•           Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
•           Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
•           Difficulty breathing
•           Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
•           Stumbling and/or falling down
•           Diarrhea

For additional information on HPAI, please visit the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. 

Commercial and Backyard HPAI Detections in Iowa
Date    County    Flock Type
3/1/22      Pottawattamie    Backyard Mixed Species
3/6/22      Buena Vista    Commercial Turkey
3/10/22    Taylor    Commercial Layer Chickens
3/17/22    Buena Vista    Commercial Layer Chickens
3/20/22    Warren    Backyard Mixed Species
3/23/22    Buena Vista    Commercial Turkey
3/25/22    Franklin    Commercial Pullet Chickens
3/28/22    Hamilton    Commercial Turkey
3/28/22    Guthrie    Commercial Layer Chickens
3/29/22    Buena Vista    Commercial Turkey
3/31/22    Osceola     Commercial Layer Chickens
3/31/22    Cherokee    Commercial Turkey
4/2/22      Sac     Commercial Turkey
4/2/22      Humboldt    Commercial Breeding Chickens
4/4/22      Hamilton    Commercial Turkey
4/5/22      Hardin    Commercial Turkey
4/20/22    Bremer    Commercial Turkey
4/22/22    Kossuth    Backyard Mixed Species
5/2/22      Bremer    Backyard Mixed Species
10/20/22  Dallas    Backyard Mixed Species 
10/31/22  Wright    Commercial Layer Chickens
11/7/22    Louisa    Backyard Mixed Species
11/7/22    Wright    Commercial Layer Chickens
12/2/22    Buena Vista    Commercial Turkey
12/6/22    Sac    Commercial Turkey
12/6/22    Cherokee    Commercial Turkey
12/9/22    Sac    Commercial Turkey
12/11/22  Buena Vista    Commercial Turkey
12/11/22  Cherokee    Commercial Turkey
12/12/22  Ida    Commercial Turkey
1/25/23    Buena Vista    Commercial Turkey
3/14/23    Chickasaw    Backyard Mixed Species
10/20/23  Buena Vista    Commercial Turkey
10/23/23  Pocahontas    Commercial Turkey
10/23/23  Guthrie    Backyard Mixed Species
10/31/23  Buena Vista    Commercial Turkey
11/3/23    Clay    Game Bird Ducks and Backyard Mixed Species
11/3/23    Clay    Game Bird Ducks
11/3/23    Clay    Game Bird Ducks
11/3/23    Hamilton    Commercial Breeding Chickens
11/7/23    Kossuth    Game Bird Pheasants, Peafowl and Commercial Layer Chickens
11/10/23  Taylor    Commercial Layer Chickens
11/10/23  Jones    Backyard Mixed Species
11/11/23  Kossuth    Game Bird Pheasants, Quail and Chukars
11/11/23  Cerro Gordo    Backyard Mixed Species
11/15/23  Benton    Backyard Mixed Species
11/23/23  Sioux    Commercial Layer Chickens
11/29/23  Woodbury    Backyard Mixed Species
11/29/23  Woodbury    Backyard Mixed Species

 

