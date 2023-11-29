VIRTUTEM Announces Release of 2023 Infor LX Survey
VIRTUTEM, a leading consultancy in ERP Consulting services, identifies insightful knowledge about Infor LX trends and user demographics for 2023.LISLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIRTUTEM, the foremost authority in ERP consulting services for Infor's LX, BPCS, and PRMS products, proudly unveils the findings of the "State of Infor LX for 2023" survey. This pivotal report thoroughly examines the current Infor LX user base and their developing requirements.
As a trusted partner to Infor LX users throughout North America for over fifteen years, VIRTUTEM's latest survey provides valuable insights into the Infor LX community, aiming to illuminate the dynamics at play within this group.
Highlights from the Survey:
Shift in User Age Groups:
Data from the survey shows a notable demographic shift, with a considerable segment of the Infor LX user population over 55 – accounting for 50% of respondents. Meanwhile, the younger demographic, aged 25 to 35, represents a mere 14% of users.
Introduction of Young Professionals:
Survey responses underscore a gradual shift toward a younger workforce. About half of the participants have observed the retirement of Infor LX veterans, prompting a wave of fresh talent acquisition. This reflects a mere 7% of companies opting for AI replacements, showcasing a strong trend towards investing in developing new Infor LX experts.
VIRTUTEM extends its deepest gratitude to all the Infor LX users for their invaluable contributions to this survey.
Discover the Full Scope of the Infor LX Survey Outcomes
For media inquiries or additional details, please reach out to:
Alwyn Francis, Director of Communications, at (630) 299-4747
About VIRTUTEM: VIRTUTEM stands as a leading consultancy in ERP Consulting services, with concentrated expertise in Infor's LX, BPCS, and PRMS offerings. Founded on the pillars of integrity, collaboration, and diversity, our mission is to empower our clients through the strategic use of technology, streamlined processes, and advanced systems. Celebrating more than fifteen years of service, VIRTUTEM is committed to driving our clients toward operational excellence and success in the ever-evolving North American market.
Alwyn Francis
VIRTUTEM
+1 630-299-4747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn