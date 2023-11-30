Forsyte IT Solutions' Guardian 365 provides Managed Security Services in California for CITE’s Resource Program
Forsyte partners with CITE to offer cybersecurity service, Guardian 365, to K-12 schools in California, enhancing protection and collaboration.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte I.T. Solutions, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with California IT in Education (CITE) as the official Cybersecurity partner in their Resource Program. This strategic partnership will empower K12 education institutions in California with access to Forsyte's cutting-edge managed security services, including Guardian 365, a Microsoft Managed XDR Verified solution, and top-tier security offerings.
CITE members will now benefit from Guardian 365, a comprehensive managed service offering designed to deliver 24x7x365 protection, detection, and remediation against the rising tide of cybersecurity threats. Thoughtfully tailored for educational institutions, Guardian 365 utilizes existing Microsoft 365 licenses to deploy a full security stack, optimizing usage and ensuring end-to-end protection for educational environments.
One key focus of Guardian 365 for K12 organizations is simplifying the process of obtaining cybersecurity insurance and swiftly identifying and remediating vulnerabilities. Forsyte's gap analysis identifies security shortcomings, helping institutions meet carrier requirements for cybersecurity insurance. Additionally, the service includes pen testing to thoroughly examine environments, leaving no stone unturned to ensure complete protection.
In light of the alarming increase in ransomware attacks on K12 schools, as reported in SonicWall's 2023 State of Cyber Threat Report, Guardian 365's pen testing services specifically target ransomware vulnerabilities, enabling institutions to swiftly validate their preparedness against such attacks.
Recognizing the budget constraints faced by K12 institutions, Forsyte I.T. Solutions offers a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) solution with a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) team of experts, ensuring effective 24x7x365 monitoring and protection at affordable rates.
Forsyte I.T. Solutions' partnership with CITE marks a significant milestone in the mission to provide world-class cybersecurity solutions. This collaboration aims to strengthen the industry as a whole and better protect organizations from the escalating cybersecurity threats on the horizon.
Guardian 365 is now available to CITE members, offering a powerful means to enhance cybersecurity resilience and protection. Together, Forsyte I.T. Solutions and CITE are poised to shape the future of cybersecurity and safeguard the digital world.
Stefanie Dunn
Forsyte I.T. Solutions
stefanie.dunn@forsyteit.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube