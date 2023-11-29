Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Government Efficiency Task Force

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Pedro Allende, Tarren Bragdon, Eric Hall, Sal Nuzzo, and Jason Weida to the Government Efficiency Task Force.

Pedro Allende

Allende is the Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services. Prior to his role as Secretary, he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure, Risk, and Resilience Policy with the Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans at the United States Department of Homeland Security. Allende earned his bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science, master’s degree in decision and information science, and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Tarren Bragdon

Bragdon is the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for Government Accountability, which he founded in 2011 to advance policy solutions that open up the American Dream to millions and advance free market principles. Previously, he served as a State Representative in the Maine House of Representatives when he was 21 years old and became the youngest state legislator ever elected in Maine. Bragdon earned his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Maine and his master’s degree in business from Husson University.

Eric Hall

Hall is the Secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. Prior to his role as Secretary, he served as a Senior Chancellor and the state’s first Chancellor for Innovation at the Florida Department of Education. He currently serves on the CareerSource Florida Board of Directors and the Special Olympics Florida Board of Directors. Hall earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary science education, his master’s degree in educational leadership, and his doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from the University of South Florida.

Sal Nuzzo

Nuzzo is the Senior Vice President of The James Madison Institute. In this role, he oversees the Institute’s policy operation, coalition building, and strategy deployment across the country. He currently serves as the Florida lead for Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform state coalitions. Nuzzo earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and public policy from Florida State University.

Jason Weida

Weida is the Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration. Previously, he served as the Chief of Staff and the Assistant Deputy Secretary for Medicaid Policy and Quality at the agency. He currently serves as a member of the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation Board of Directors. Weida earned his bachelor’s degree in Latin and history from Gettysburg College and his juris doctor from the University of Connecticut.

