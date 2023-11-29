ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023 under-way in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, November 29 -

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023, Southeast Asia’s leading international exhibition of machinery, technology, and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay and advanced ceramics, is taking place in Hà Nội.

The three-day exhibition has attracted more than 200 companies and brands from 19 countries, including Italy, China, South Korea and Việt Nam.

In his speech at the event's opening ceremony on Tuesday, chairman of the Việt Nam Construction Ceramics Association Đinh Quang Huy said he believed that the exhibition would help connect experts in the ceramic industry. Huy also described the event as an opportunity to foster knowledge exchange and promote the development of the industry.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Văn Sinh said ceramics was one of the construction materials that played an important role in every construction project, contributing to the development of the construction industry and the economy as well.

On average, the ceramics industry contributes over US$3 billion each year to the country's GDP. In addition to serving domestic market demand, Việt Nam-made construction ceramic products have been exported to many countries around the world, such as ASEAN, Northeast Asia, America, and Europe.

In 2022 alone, exports of ceramic products brought home over $220 million, Sinh said.

He also considered the launch of the ASEAN Ceramics Expo 2023 as a practical activity to support the implementation of the State's guidelines and policies, contributing to speed up trade promotion, facilitating technology transfer, investment cooperation and brand image development besides supporting businesses to restore and develop production and business activities.

According to the organisers, ASEAN Ceramics provided the ASEAN region access to the world’s leading technologies, equipment, solutions, know-how and best practices available in the market. Suppliers to the industry would meet, network and showcase their expertise to the key buyers from the region, and strengthen or establish their foothold in the world’s most dynamic region for the ceramics industry.

In addition, a series of seminars would also be held on the occasion, along with field trips to ceramics factories.

Since 2013, ASEAN Ceramics has been attracting more than 4,000 international exhibitors, buyers, conference speakers and delegates annually. — VNS