RealtyJuggler Offers Christmas Card Mailing Assistance
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced the availability of one-on-one training focused on printing mailing labels for Christmas cards. This latest training is in addition to onboarding and tune-up training which is also available.
"Sending a stamped Christmas card by post is the single best way to keep in touch with friends, family, past clients, and other real estate agents" explains Scott Schmitz, RealtyJuggler's president and co-founder.
Each year, between 10-20% of all physical mailing addresses become inaccurate due to people moving. The quickest way to identify these people is to send them an annual Christmas card by mail. If the card comes back as undeliverable, contact that person by phone or email to update their mailing address.
RealtyJuggler’s one-on-one, hands-on training sessions provides step-by-step guidance on organizing a database for sending physical mail. Participants will learn how to effectively organize their database and to print mailing labels for their Christmas cards. RealtyJuggler offers versatile printing options, compatible with any printer, label printer, or even direct printing onto envelopes.
All RealtyJuggler training is complimentary and is one of the numerous benefits that is included with a membership or free trial.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and REALTORS. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions, and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate including transaction management, listing feedback, DRIP Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique focus on ease-of-use, and friendly technical support.
Contact:
RealOrganized, Inc.
RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software
https://www.RealtyJuggler.com
Telephone: (970) 672-3467
Scott Schmitz
