María Dolores by Edgar Núñez recognized as one of the best restaurants in the world by Travelers' Choice Awards 2023

María Dolores by Edgar Núñez

Chef Edgar Núñez

Quail With “Mole Coloradito” And Sweet Potato

María Dolores by Edgar Núñez restaurant, part of the ATELIER Playa Mujeres resort, won the Travelers' Choice Awards 2023 from TripAdvisor.

It’s always satisfying to receive recognition and more when the Travelers' Choice Awards are obtained thanks to our customers' votes. María Dolores is very special for me, so I'm very happy.”
— Chef Edgar Nuñez

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the All-Suites Luxury Resort of the operator and marketer ATELIER de Hoteles, informed that its restaurant María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, was recognized as one of the best restaurants in the world by TripAdvisor, in the Travelers' Choice Awards 2023.

This important recognition confirms how Celebrity Chef Edgar Núñez continues to push the boundaries of innovation, flavor, and presentation, turning every visit to María Dolores restaurant into a culinary adventure of excellence.

"We are very proud to have ATELIER Playa Mujeres’ Celebrity Chef restaurant María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, recognized in the Top 10% of the best restaurants in the world. This award reaffirms the commitment we have to offer our guests a unique and exceptional dining experience," said Mascia Nadin, Chief Operations Officer of ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles.

Tripadvisor, the platform with a presence in 49 markets, 28 languages, and visited by more than 463 million travelers, rewards its customers' favorite destinations, hotels, beaches, attractions, and restaurants around the world, based on their reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months.

International Culinary Experiences in ATELIER Playa Mujeres

