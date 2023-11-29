FEMA Teams Working in South Suburban Neighborhoods

CHICAGO - Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews from FEMA are going door-to-door in south suburban neighborhoods of Cook County, helping residents affected by the September 17-18 storms and flooding navigate the federal assistance process. Crews have started in Calumet City, Dolton, and Riverdale, with plans to move to other impacted communities in the weeks ahead.

These crews will be visiting homes, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in affected areas to help residents register for assistance, identify, and address immediate and emerging needs, and make referrals to other local, state, and voluntary agencies for additional support.

DSA crew members will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity. While helping someone register, they will ask for personal information, including social security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify a FEMA visit is legitimate.

Cook County residents don’t have to wait for a DSA crew to register for assistance. To register, download the FEMA Mobile App, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4749.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.