$2.1 Million in Charitable Gaming Grants Paid to Community Groups Across Saskatchewan

Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) distributed $2.1 million in charitable gaming grants throughout the province in the second quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"We're pleased to announce the latest round of charitable gaming grants, benefiting 750 groups and organizations in more than 200 communities across Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for LGS Laura Ross said. "These grants are paid by LGS throughout the year, supporting a wide range of charitable activities and organizations."

Charitable gaming grants help a variety of groups, including, but not limited to, sport, arts and culture organizations, service clubs, seniors centres, hospital foundations, school and library programs, volunteer fire fighters, animal rescue and wildlife conservation groups and more.

Nearly $394,000 was provided to groups in Saskatoon and more than $508,000 to groups in Regina. Groups in other regions also received funds, including:

Prince Albert and area, approximately $219,000;

Yorkton, Melville and area, approximately $146,000;

Humboldt, Melfort and area, approximately $73,000;

Meadow Lake and area, approximately $32,000; and

Weyburn, Estevan and area, approximately $24,000.

These quarterly grants are made when groups and organizations conduct licensed, charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen ticket sales, Texas hold 'em poker tournaments and Monte Carlo events.

Charities aren't required to apply for the grants. Instead, the amount of each grant paid by LGS is calculated by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) based on financial reports and other information submitted by the group or organization as part of SLGA's charitable gaming licensing process. The grants equal 25 per cent of the net revenue raised by each charitable event, up to a maximum of $100,000 per group or organization annually.

"The strength of our province is its people," Ross said. "Charitable organizations and the thousands of volunteers make our communities stronger and more vibrant. Our government is pleased to recognize and reward their hard work and community spirit."

