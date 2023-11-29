Michigan State Federal Credit Union Amplifies Adoption of Changed App 300% through Larky’s nudge® Platform
Larky helps drive significant boost in sign-ups and app engagement for MSUFCU by leveraging push notification technologyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, the market leader of account holder engagement technology, recently powered a successful campaign by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) to promote the adoption of Changed, an innovative app designed to help users manage, automate pay down, and feel better about any form of consumer debt. By utilizing Larky's nudge® platform, MSUFCU experienced a remarkable 300% increase in engagement compared to their email marketing outreach, leading to a significant boost in Changed app sign-ups.
Recognizing the need to put a powerful tool like Changed into the hands of more members, MSUFCU explored innovative ways to promote the app. The credit union saw in Larky's nudge® platform an opportunity to bridge the digital communication gap, enabling more effective, direct engagement with their member base. This led to the launch of a push notification campaign that perfectly combined Larky's pioneering technology with the problem-solving potential of Changed. The campaign resulted in an impressive surge in app adoption and a significant stride forward in the battle against consumer debt.
"MSUFCU is committed to delivering practical solutions and resources that truly benefit our members, and Larky's nudge® platform has proven instrumental in achieving this," said Ami Iceman-Haueter, Chief Research and Digital Experience Officer at MSUFCU. "We're thrilled with the results of our Changed campaign, and attribute much of its success to the seamless and engaging way Larky's platform connects us with our members."
Dan Stelmach, Founder of Changed, shared, "The significant increase in Changed's adoption rates from MSUFCU is in part a testament to the effectiveness of Larky's technology and MSUFCU's commitment to helping their members manage debt. In fact, we’ve seen triple the conversion rates coming from Larky when compared to other traditional channels. We're delighted to see our app reaching more individuals who can truly benefit from it."
Larky's nudge® platform seamlessly integrates with a financial institution's existing mobile banking application, enhancing app engagement and fostering a more direct connection with their account holders. The platform's advanced capabilities, such as geolocation services, allow institutions to send contextually relevant notifications, helping them communicate more effectively with their members.
Scott Brown, VP of Growth at Larky, added, "Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between financial institutions and their account holders, and this success story with MSUFCU and Changed highlights the potential of our nudge® platform. We're proud to play a part in driving user engagement and boosting the adoption of a service as valuable as Changed."
About Larky
Larky, the market leader in consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to connect proactively with their audience at the right place and time. The company spearheads digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, delivering tailored push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit https://nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn.
About MSUFCU
Founded in 1937, MSUFCU has a national reputation for excellence and has received several top industry and workplace awards, including being named a Best Credit Union to Work For® by American Banker for the sixth year, a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press for 12 consecutive years, and a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® winner for seven consecutive years. MSUFCU has also been certified as a Great Place to Work® for 10 consecutive years and has been recognized by the Credit Union National Association, earning first place for the people-helping-people philosophy Louise Herring Award. MSUFCU is headquartered in East Lansing, Mich., and has 23 branches, nearly 350,000 members, over $7.45 billion in assets, and more than 1,100 employees. For more information, visit msufcu.org.
About Changed
Changed, a fintech company backed by prominent figures like Mark Cuban and featured on Shark Tank, stands at the forefront of expediting debt repayment for individuals. Leveraging a blend of personalized guidance and budget-conscious savings, Changed streamlines actionable steps towards debt freedom. To date, Changed has assisted its members in eliminating over $60 million of debt. With the introduction of these features, Changed remains unwavering in its mission to empower individuals on their journey to financial freedom. For more information, visit https://www.gochanged.com/for-business.
Jamie Reoch
Larky
jamie@larky.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn