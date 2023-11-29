EGR, Inc. Announces Streamlined Data Services for Enhanced Customer Experience
EGR USA, a leading provider of premium tonneau covers and automotive accessories, is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its data services for EGR.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, a leading provider of premium tonneau covers and automotive accessories, is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its data services for EGR USA. After careful consideration, EGR USA has decided to consolidate product data services into a single, user-friendly platform with PDM Automotive, effective December 1, 2023.
This strategic move is aimed at streamlining data management processes and delivering more efficient services to customers relying on EGR's award-winning data. Key changes to the data services include:
Discontinuation of third-party data providers DCi and SEMA Data.
Migration of all product information data needs to go through the PDM Automotive platform from December 1, 2023.
Ongoing support and resources to facilitate a smooth transition.
Existing data on DCi and SEMA Data will remain for a short period, with new product data and updates exclusively provided through PDM Automotive.
"We believe these changes will allow us to provide better service and more efficient data management," said Mike Timmons, VP of Sales and Marketing at EGR, Inc. "Our commitment to a seamless transition includes dedicated support and resources for our valued dealers, retailers, and distributors."
For assistance related to PDM Automotive, dealers and partners are encouraged to contact PDM or their EGR sales representative or reach out to the EGR product data manager at pricing@egrusa.com. Instruction and setup resources can also be accessed from PDM at:
How to Sign Up as a Reseller
Receiver Account Overview
EGR, Inc. recognizes that adjustments may be needed, and the team is committed to working closely with partners to ensure a seamless transition. The company is confident that the move to the PDM platform will bring added simplicity and efficiency to data management processes.
For more information on EGR USA, visit www.egrusa.com or call 800.757.7075. To learn more about EGR USA view this video.
About EGR Group
Founded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.
