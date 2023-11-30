Celebrating excellence in digital media & marketing – The Moodies 2023 Travel Journey Omnichannel Awards revealed

The Moodies 2023

The Moodies 2023: Travel Journey Omnichannel Awards - Celebrating Excellence in Digital Innovation and Customer Engagement.

LONDON, UK, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moodie Davitt Report has announced the winners of The Moodies 2023 - Travel Journey Omnichannel Awards. This marks the tenth edition of this prestigious event that recognises digital media & marketing excellence across the entire travel journey from booking through to end destination, including airlines; airports (including but not confined to shopping and dining); airport advertising and other travel operations.

Celebrated via a live simulcast on the company’s digital platforms, this year’s awards recognised outstanding achievements across 23 categories, emphasising the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing and customer experience in the travel sector.

Commenting on this year’s results, The Moodie Davitt Report Founder & Chairman Martin Moodie said: “We have been profoundly struck by the exceptional quality and innovation on show this year.

“The entries showcased not only a deep understanding of customer needs and experiences in a rapidly evolving digital world but also a remarkable commitment to enhancing those experiences through creative and effective omnichannel strategies.

“The range of submissions, from digital marketing campaigns to integrated solutions, highlighted the tremendous advances made by our industry over recent times in terms of digital transformation.

“It was particularly interesting to see how companies have embraced cutting-edge technologies to create seamless, engaging, and personalised customer journeys.

“The integration of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and data analytics into these solutions offers another dimension to the way our industry engages with consumers. The Moodies Class of 2023 is a very impressive one indeed.”

The Moodies 2023 – Winners List

Brand Campaign of the Year:

• Joint Winner: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific – Celebrating a Blooming Success with Lancôme

• Joint Winner: Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail – Jameson, Arrive Like a Local

Best Collaborative Campaign:

• Winner Retail: China Duty Free Group & China UnionPay Bonus Points Campaign

• Winner Brand: Collaboration between Biotherm, China Duty Free Group & Ctrip 520

• Highly Commended: Coty International – Boss Bottled Pacific Cross-Category

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign:

• Winner: KOSÉ Travel Retail – SEKKISEI Save the Blue Project

Best Virtual/Digital Event:

• Winner: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific – Armani Makeup Lab 2023 – The Sanya Spectacle with Jackson Yee

Best Example of Community Engagement:

• Winner Airport: Kansas City International Airport (Vantage Airport Group): Summer Literature Festival

• Winner Retailer: Duty Free Americas brings together global travel retail community to raise US$1 Million to fight cancer.

Best Experiential Campaign:

• Winner Retailer: China Duty Free Group – Watches and Wonders Hainan 2022

• Winner Brand: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific – YSL Beauté at the Beauty Zone pop-up in Haitang Bay, Sanya

Best Influencer/KOL-led Campaign:

• Winner: Fresh – Kombucha Essence 2.0 Influencer Activation in Hainan

• Highly Commended: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific – Prada CNY 2023: Paradoxe Unveiled with Influential Voices

Best Launch Campaign:

• Winner Retailer: China Duty Free Group – CDF Members and IHG One Rewards Partnership Scheme Launch

• Winner Brand: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific – Lancôme Absolue – Embark on a Journey of Rejuvenation

Best Metaverse Initiative:

• Winner: Aer Rianta International – Beauty in the Metaverse

Best Not-For-Profit Charity Campaign:

• Winner: Lagardère Travel Retail – ‘WOWNature’ – Taking action towards the regeneration of the Venetian lagoon ecosystem

Best Omnichannel Strategy:

• Winner: Mondelēz World Travel Retail & Qatar Duty Free – Oreo Café

• Highly Commended: Alipay+ & COTY Super Brand Day in Singapore

Best OOH Campaign In-Terminal:

• Winner: Duty Zero by CDF – Barley & Beats

Best OOH Campaign Out of Terminal:

• Winner: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific – YSL Beauty Libre Arcade Street

Best Short Clip Video:

• Winner Retailer: China Duty Free Group – Dottie for More

• Winner Brand: AIR Concepts – Biotherm Blue Beauty: Naked-eye 3D Video Breakthrough

Most Effective Use of Data:

• Winner: Qatar Duty Free x One Red Kite – Using Basket Data to Transform Travel Retail

Small Budget Campaign of the Year:

• Winner Airport: Dublin Airport – ‘Win A Trip of a Lifetime to Abu Dhabi’

• Winner Brand: iClick Interactive – Paid Media Campaigns

Best Electronic or Mobile Commerce:

• Winner: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific – Atelier Cologne Custom Luxe Overhaul 2023 with CDFG

Best Use of Instagram:

• Winner: Aer Rianta International – Global Instagram strategy & implementation

Best Use of TikTok/Douyin:

• Winner: L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific – Valentino Beauty Dopamine Dreams Douyin Challenge

Best WeChat Mini Program:

• Winner: CDF-Member WeChat Mini-Program – China Duty Free Group

• Highly Commended: AIR Concepts – Clé de Peau Beauté, Le Serum WeChat Mini-Program

Best Use of WeChat:

• Winner: iClick Interactive Asia Group – WeChat Real Time Bidding Mastery

Digital Agency of the Year:

• Winner – AIR Concepts – Pioneers of Prestige Beauty in Travel Retail Innovation

Digital Team of the Year:

• Winner: Dublin Airport

For a full round-up of winners including an on-demand replay of the simulcast visit [The Moodie Davitt Report website].

The Moodies 2023: Travel Journey Omnichannel Awards