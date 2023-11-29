Exclusive Invitation: Fort Lauderdale Art Gala

KID is thrilled to announce an evening poised to combine the sophistication of fine art with the power of philanthropy: the "Fort Lauderdale Art Gala".

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kids In Distress is thrilled to announce an evening poised to combine the sophistication of fine art with the power of philanthropy: the "Fort Lauderdale Art Gala" on Monday, December 11th, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Coral Ridge Country Club.Presented by Holman Motorcars, the Fort Lauderdale Art Gala promises an evening of extravagance and generosity to support the noble mission of Kids In Distress.The event will feature an array of captivating experiences for attendees, all detailed on our event website ● Art Experience: Immerse yourself in a world of creativity with captivating art installations and interactive experiences that will transport you into the heart of artistic expression.● Silent Auction and Raffle: Elevate your evening by participating in our silent auction, where exclusive experiences await. Exclusive items such as fine art, dining experiences, and more. Additionally, try your luck with our thrilling 50/50 raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes or enter a chance to win a Roberto Coin Designer 18K White and Yellow Gold and Diamond Link Necklace.● Live Entertainment: Enjoy sensational live performances by Miss Florida herself, Juliette Valle, and opera sensation Andrea Del Principe.● Specialty Cocktails and Culinary Delights: Embark on a culinary journey with delectable dishes and premium beverages curated to tantalize your taste buds.For over four decades, Kids In Distress has remained steadfast in its mission to prevent child abuse, preserve families, and provide essential care to children who have experienced abuse and neglect. The Fort Lauderdale Art Gala moves the needle on our mission, bringing together business leaders, philanthropists, and difference-makers to uplift the lives of marginalized and at-risk children and families in South Florida.Join us in making a profound difference and elevating the lives of those who need it most. Tickets are available here, and donations can be made directly to Kids In Distress through our donation link . Sponsorship opportunities are still available.ABOUT KIDS IN DISTRESS (KID, Inc.)Kids In Distress (KID) is a licensed nationally accredited agency dedicated to the prevention of child abuse, preservation of the family, and care and treatment of abused and/or neglected children. KID serves more than 20,000 children and families through programs that focus on prevention, intervention, foster care, education, and family counseling. KID partners with corporations, organizations, municipalities, schools, and individuals to support its mission and expand services throughout South Florida. For more information about Kids In Distress, please visit www.kidinc.org or facebook.com/KidsInDistress. Follow us on Instagram @kidsindistress.