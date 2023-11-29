Kids In Distress Holiday Party With Santa
In the spirit of the holiday season, Oliver Salon & SAYN Beauty give back to the community with a entertaining holiday party for Kids In Distress.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of the holiday season, Oliver Salon & SAYN Beauty give back to the community as they welcome participants from Kids In Distress (“KID”) for a fun and entertaining afternoon holiday party (3:30pm till 5:00pm) featuring Santa Claus, a petting zoo, games, snacks and drinks .
The annual holiday event, held in the Olivier Salon courtyard in River Market Center, 2410 N Federal Highway, will host over 80 kids who are involved in one of “KID’s” many programs that provide services that uplift the lives of marginalized and at-risk children and families in South Florida.
Olivier Salon and the salons clients, in association with SAYN Beauty will also be raising funds to provide an additional donation to “KID” to help fund their steadfast mission to prevent child abuse, preserve families, and provide essential care to children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
ABOUT KIDS IN DISTRESS (KID, Inc.)
Kids In Distress (KID) is a licensed nationally accredited agency dedicated to the prevention of child abuse, preservation of the family, and care and treatment of abused and/or neglected children. KID serves more than 20,000 children and families through programs that focus on prevention, intervention, foster care, education, and family counseling. KID partners with corporations, organizations, municipalities, schools, and individuals to support its mission and expand services throughout South Florida. For more information about Kids In Distress, please visit www.kidinc.org or facebook.com/Kids In Distress. Follow us on Instagram @kidsindistress.
Stephane "Olivier" Manoury
