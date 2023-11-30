Creative Expression Therapy-Burbank Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Increases Accessibility Measures

Creative Expression Therapy-Burbank receives autism certification to better equip staff with the knowledge and resources needed to best assist their patients.

Creative Expression Therapy – Burbank became a Certified Autism Center to provide the highest quality, evidence-based practices, and latest techniques to best serve our patients’ unique needs.” — Knarik Katt Babayan, Owner, and Clinical Director

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Expression Therapy-Burbank receives training and certification from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and becomes a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). To receive this designation, staff must complete an autism-specific training and certification process to better equip them with the knowledge and resources needed to best assist their patients. This designation marks Creative Expression Therapy’s second location to become certified and ongoing dedication to creating an environment where all patients feel welcome, safe, and comfortable, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals.

“Creative Expression Therapy – Burbank became a Certified Autism Center to provide the highest quality, evidence-based practices, and latest techniques to best serve our patients’ unique needs. We pride ourselves on creating individualized treatment plans designed for each client’s specific needs”, said Knarik Katt Babayan, Owner, and Clinical Director of Creative Expression Therapy - Burbank.

Creative Expression Therapy – Burbank (CET) provides speech and language treatment to children and adults across the lifespan. CET serves children with various speech and language disorders and adults who require rehabilitative services from brain injuries, strokes, and swallowing disorders.

“IBCCES is thrilled to designate Creative Expression Therapy - Burbank as a Certified Autism Center™, and we look forward to seeing the impact their efforts will have on creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for their patients,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “The desire to increase accessibility measures to provide even better care for their patients is truly admirable.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals to provide professionals better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Creative Expression Therapy – Burbank

Creative Expression Therapy - Burbank (CET) is a private speech language pathology company, founded by Ani Charthern, CScD, CCC-SLP and Knarik Babayan M.S., CCC - SLP, providing therapy services to children and adults across the lifespan. CET serves children who present with a variety of communication disorders including but not limited to Developmental Delays or Disorders, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, Childhood Apraxia of Speech, Expressive and Receptive Language Delays or Disorders, Articulation Disorders, Phonological disorders etc.