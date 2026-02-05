From Valley Floor to Mountain Peak: Accessibility Reaches New Heights at Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

By completing the CAC process, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway joins Visit Greater Palm Springs in strengthening the region’s Certified Autism Destination™ status.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation to Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. To earn this accreditation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff completed autism and sensory training to equip them with knowledge of skills and best practices to welcome and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families. IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to create sensory guides and provide additional recommendations for accessibility.

“We are delighted to be designated as a Certified Autism Center™ from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards,” says Marjorie De La Cruz, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway vice president of HR and risk, ADA coordinator. “Following the completion of staff training, we have developed a greater understanding of the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, which we believe will assist us in better serving our guests.”

De La Cruz shares, “Our website has also been updated with sensory guides detailing the sensory levels of 14 locations and points of interest at the Tramway, in addition to a walkthrough video, to help guests prepare for their visit to the Tramway.”

Training provides staff with clear, standardized protocols for interacting with guests with autism and other invisible disabilities. This reduces hesitation, guesswork, and the time it takes for staff to decide how to handle a situation, leading to faster and more confident service. Driving direct bookings, building visitor loyalty, and expanding the definition of “accessibility” are tangible results of training and certification that help organizations expand their reach and serve a larger market while creating a supportive and welcoming environment.

“Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s effort to become a Certified Autism Center™ demonstrates a meaningful commitment to ensuring every guest feels welcome, understood, and supported,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By investing in staff training and enhancing pre-arrival communication, the Tramway is helping create an experience where autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families can fully enjoy one of Southern California’s most iconic attractions. We are proud to recognize their efforts and dedication to advancing accessibility across the attractions industry.”

By completing the CAC process, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Greater Palm Springs, which turned Greater Palm Springs into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is the world’s largest rotating tram car. Opened in 1963, the Tram’s 80-passenger cars travel along the breathtaking cliffs of Chino Canyon from the Valley Station (elevation 2,643 ft.) to the Mountain Station (elevation 8,516 ft.) in approximately 10 minutes. For more information, please call 888-515-TRAM or 760-325-1391 or visit www.pstramway.com. Also, download the Tramway’s free mobile tour in the App Store or Google Play.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

