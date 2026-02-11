Setting the Standard for Support: Brain Balance of Brooklyn Earns Recognition as a Board Certified Cognitive Center™

Earning the IBCCES certification reflects our commitment to providing every child and family we serve with the highest standard of care.” — Sarah Weeks, Executive Director of Brain Balance of Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly recognizes Brain Balance of Brooklyn as a Board Certified Cognitive Center™ (BCCC). IBCCES awards the BCCC credential to organizations whose staff have completed an evidence-based training and certification program focusing on autism, ADHD, anxiety, and dyslexia. Brain Balance of Brooklyn has shown its team’s dedication to providing the best possible outcomes for every individual they support through this certification.

“Earning the IBCCES certification reflects our commitment to providing every child and family we serve with the highest standard of care,” said Sarah Weeks, Executive Director of Brain Balance of Brooklyn. “Our team is dedicated to continued learning and using the latest research to create a welcoming, supportive environment for individuals with diverse cognitive and learning needs. This certification reinforces that mission and helps us better empower our

community.”

“Brain Balance of Brooklyn’s designation as a Board Certified Cognitive Center™ reflects a meaningful commitment to creating an environment where every individual who walks through their doors is supported with understanding, consistency, and respect,” said Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES. “This certification empowers staff, strengthens community impact, and ensures individuals receive the support they need to succeed. Brain Balance of Brooklyn is setting a higher standard for cognitive care that will make a lasting difference for families throughout the region.”

Brain Balance offers a non-medical, research-based program designed to help children, teens, and adults strengthen brain connectivity to improve focus, behavior, and learning. The organization works with individuals who experience challenges related to attention, organization, mood regulation, and sensory processing. While a medical diagnosis is not required, many of the families Brain Balance supports have children with ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, learning and processing differences, or related developmental concerns.

Brain Balance of Brooklyn’s program combines physical, sensory, and cognitive activities to build more efficient connections in the brain–helping individuals enhance focus, self-regulation, memory, and problem-solving in everyday life.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Brain Balance of Brooklyn is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App™, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Brain Balance of Brooklyn

Brain Balance of Brooklyn offers a non-medical, individualized program designed to help children and adults improve focus, behavior, social skills, and learning. Our research-backed, multimodal program integrates sensory, motor, and cognitive activities with nutrition and lifestyle guidance. Grounded in neuroscience and the principles of neuroplasticity, our program works to strengthen brain connectivity and promote lasting change.

Located at 32 Court Street in Downtown Brooklyn, our center proudly serves families across New York City and is part of the nationwide Brain Balance network, which has helped thousands of individuals reach their full potential through a comprehensive, drug-free approach.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and

safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

