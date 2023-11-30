X-NOOR opens new office in Riyadh

The world-class renewable energy development platform is a joint venture between X-ELIO and Dutco

The opening of our new offices in KSA and the incorporation of senior professionals with a long experience in the solar business in the region is a key milestone." — Jesus Gutierrez, General Manager of X-NOOR

X-NOOR's goal is to establish itself as the premier provider of sustainable solar energy solutions, driving economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting the region's ambitious renewable energy targets

● The new office in Riyadh will drive the growth and development of the solar energy industry in Saudi and the GCC region, creating sustainable and long-term value for the communities it serves.

X-ELIO, a Brookfield company and a global leader in the renewable energy sector and DUTCO, a renowned infrastructure, energy and construction conglomerate with extensive regional experience, have joined forces to set up X-NOOR and provide premium clean energy services in the GCC.

With the GCC Region’s commitment to sustainable development and the growing demand for renewable energy solutions, X-NOOR is poised to play a pivotal role in the decarbonization journey. The new office in Riyadh, together with the ones in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, will serve as a strategic hub for X-NOOR's operations and project development initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to fostering partnerships and driving innovation in the region.

The main objective of our business in Saudi is to develop a diversified portfolio of solar projects, including on-grid and off-grid projects for industrial and commercial facilities, as well as utility-scale solar plants and solar-powered hydrogen plants.

X-NOOR is uniquely positioned to leverage DUTCO's extensive regional expertise in infrastructure, energy and construction, along with the global leadership of X-ELIO, a pioneer in the renewable energy sector. This powerful collaboration will drive the growth and development of the solar energy industry in the GCC region, creating sustainable and long-term value for the communities it serves.

Jesus Gutierrez, General Manager of X-NOOR, stated: "The opening of our new offices in KSA and the incorporation of senior professionals with a long experience in the solar business in the region is a key milestone in our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solar energy solutions in the Kingdom and the wider GCC Region.”

About X-NOOR

X-NOOR is a world-class renewable energy development platform operating in the GCC.

X-NOOR´s goal is to establish itself as the premier provider of sustainable solar energy solutions, driving economic growth, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting the region´s ambitious renewable energy targets. The company will focus on partnering with industrial and commercial customers to decarbonize their business operations and allow them to optimise their electricity costs, while reducing their overall emissions footprint.

