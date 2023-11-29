sntHOME Interior Design Retail Showroom Receives Best of Florida Honorable Mention Award
sntHOME Interior Design Retail Showroom awarded 2023 Best of Florida and receives Honorable Mention Award in the category of design.
Hell there are no rules here. We're trying to accomplish something.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where trends come and go faster than a summer storm, sntHOME Interior Design Retail Showroom stands tall as a beacon of timeless elegance and creativity. Recently, this haven of design excellence achieved something truly remarkable after being open only twenty-two months (several were during the Pandemic): an Honorable Mention in the prestigious 2023 Best of Florida Awards, hosted by GuidetoFlorida.com. This accolade is a testament to sntHOME's unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and most importantly, their loyal customers.
— Thomas Edison
sntHOME is far from your typical interior design showroom. It's a realm where dreams are given life, where the ordinary is elevated to the extraordinary. Their motto, A Different Kind of Place, isn't just a slogan; it embodies the very essence of their enterprise.
At sntHOME, they proudly embrace Pure Conscious Design, a philosophy rooted in using organic, natural, and sustainable materials. This conscientious approach results in interiors that are not just visually appealing but also eco-friendly, healthy and clean. With over 218 fabric mills and brands from across the globe in their arsenal, sntHOME offers an unparalleled array of choices for their discerning customers.
The Best of Florida Awards is a celebration of excellence, with winners determined by the votes of satisfied customers who have experienced sntHOME's exceptional services firsthand. This accolade underscores sntHOME's remarkable ability to connect with its clientele, transforming their design dreams into reality. Stepping into sntHOME 4,500 square foot Showroom is akin to stepping into a realm of endless possibilities. Offering a wide spectrum of services, including custom drapery, bedding, custom furniture, upholstery, furniture restoration, color consulting, installation, professional measurements, and even pick-up and delivery, sntHOME ensures that your home's design reflects your unique personality. At sntHOME trends are irrelevant-it's all about the client. As the owner Patricia Davis aptly states, "If you can dream it, we can make it."
In a digital age awash with design inspiration from platforms like Pinterest and Houzz, sntHOME distinguishes itself with its portfolio of Custom Designs. The sntHOME team relishes assisting clients in tailoring their homes to harmonize all their ideas into a harmonious living space.
The secret behind sntHOME's triumph lies in their blend of artistry, sustainability, and a genuine passion for creating spaces that mirror each client's distinctive essence. sntHOME isn't just a showroom; it's a sanctuary of design innovation.
