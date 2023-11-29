BlueGreen Water Technologies Presses for Action on Water at UN Climate Conference

President of Americas Jan Spin Joins Panel Discussions at COP28

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen), one of 30 climate-tech companies chosen to represent Israel at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28 UAE), will present solutions to resolve our global water crisis during the two-week gathering in Dubai.

“BlueGreen is excited to join world leaders, climate experts, business leaders, and innovators at COP28,” said Jan Spin, President of Americas, BlueGreen. “There is no solution to our climate crisis without addressing our global water crisis. BlueGreen will be among those sharing that message and discussing solutions in Dubai.”

The COP28 UAE presidency has designated conserving and restoring freshwater ecosystems a key priority as part of its Water Agenda. A full day has been set aside to explore climate action across water, food, and agriculture, with another day focusing on nature, land use, and oceans.

“It is heartening to see water elevated on the agenda at COP28,” said Spin. “Water is our planet’s most precious natural resource and greatest natural carbon sink. We look forward to sharing solutions for protecting, restoring, and optimizing aquatic ecosystems, while removing carbon in the process.”

BlueGreen deploys its technologies across multiple continents to improve water quality and availability by remediating harmful algal blooms which, if left untreated, can result in severe health, environmental, and economic consequences. BlueGreen’s Net Blue™ methodology is the first nature-based climate solution to reduce algal blooms and sequester carbon at the same time.

COP28 UAE is taking place at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023. The conference is expected to draw more than 70,000 participants, including world leaders and members of the private sector, civil society, financial institutions, and academia. Spin will serve on three panels at COP28:

December 5, 10:00 am, Israeli Technology Panel. Spin joins pioneering Israeli climate-tech startups and established companies on the international stage to showcase innovative solutions and breakthroughs that can assist countries in meeting climate challenges. Location: Israel Booth, Blue Zone

December 6, 10:45 am: Spin will participate in a panel highlighting efforts to build urban resilience to climate change across sectors. The discussion will focus on successful collaboration between municipalities and the private sector. The panelists will explore the ways in which we construct, renovate, and operate urban infrastructure for better preparedness and mitigation in addressing climate change. Location: Tech & Innovation Stage, Green Zone.

December 6, 4:15 pm: Spin joins the Climate Leadership Summit to speak on the panel “Global Stocktake: Energy Security, Net Zero and Sustainability.” Location: CMS, Level 15 Burj Daman, Dubai International Finance Centre

December 6, 6:00 pm: Spin joins the Leaders Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria, Dubai International Finance Centre.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies:

BlueGreen Water Technologies is leading the charge in helping preserve and promote life on Earth. We are restoring, safeguarding, and optimizing the health, safety, accessibility, and biodiversity of waterbodies worldwide – including their wildlife, aquatic life, ecosystems, and economies – by pioneering and applying proven scientific ingenuity and deep tech solutions. BlueGreen is the first and only company in the world to develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize a technology suite that reverses the effects of climate change in water bodies and drastically reduces greenhouse gas levels. The multidisciplinary team of BlueGreen experts is exposing the secrets of lakes and oceans – detecting, analyzing, preventing, and remediating some of the most complex and dynamic problems that plague the world’s water systems.