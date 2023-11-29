Polymath Harvey Wizard Announces 2024 Presidential Run
Harvey Wizard, A 65 Year Old American Entrepreneur & Philanthropist, Has Registered With The FEC As An Official 2024 U.S. Presidential Candidate.GRECIA, COSTA RICA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that shakes up the 2024 presidential race, Harvey Wizard, a man of many talents and extraordinary achievements, has declared his candidacy for President of the United States. Known as a polymath and a person who has consistently achieved what many consider impossible, Wizard brings a unique blend of experience, innovation, and charisma to the political landscape.
“I’m truly a self-made multimillionaire with proven business acumen," Wizard asserts. I have never needed to inflate my net worth. I even legitimately took my own SAT for admission to Dartmouth from which I graduated Phi Beta Kappa. I'm concerned about a political landscape where made-up achievements among politicians are more and more frequently the order of the day."
Harvey Wizard's journey to this moment has been anything but conventional. His career began in the public eye as early as 1985 when he appeared on the legendary Joe Franklin Show, showcasing personalized songwriting business.
Since then, he has continuously broken boundaries and defied expectations. Whether it was beating the SAT and being the only one in the world able to money-back guarantee 1530+ SAT scores, turning a modest $500 investment into The Medical Massage Group, once the largest pregnancy massage center in the country, or beating the Google Adwords algorithm on his way to becoming an internet multimillionaire recognized in the New York Times Bestseller, “Get Rich Click.”
Wizard’s accomplishments are as diverse as they are impressive. After graduating from high school a year early as valedictorian for the sheer thrill of outdoing a rival, Harvey took to the streets of New York City as a street musician, ingeniously earning $150 per hour in 1985. His creative spirit led him to become a published songwriter in both Nashville and New York City, an award winning photographer as well a globetrotting standup comedian and host of The Papi Azucar Show, taped at Lugar de Papi Azucar in Wizard’s own Costa Rica backyard.
But Harvey Wizard's story is not just about financial and professional success. It's also about personal triumph and resilience. After the tragic loss of his only child, he authored the international bestseller "Creating Joy," sharing his journey of finding happiness again, a testament to his strength and character.
As he announces his presidential run, Wizard reflects on his life's journey: "I've been doing things that most people consider impossible all my life. Now, I want to bring that same spirit of innovation and possibility to the highest office in the land. I’m not running for president just to add to the conversation. I’m running to bring about a transformative chapter in our history."
"I've spent my life coaching others to achieve the impossible," says Wizard. "Now, I aim to lead our nation towards a future where every American can realize their own impossible dreams."
As the race for the 2024 presidency heats up, Harvey Wizard stands out not just for his eclectic background but for his commitment to bring a new, dynamic approach to solving the nation's most pressing issues.
For more information about Harvey Wizard's campaign and his vision for America, visit HarveyWizard.Com
