El Paso Student Entrepreneur Expands Virtual Tutoring Platform Nationwide
Angelina Marranzini, an El Paso student entrepreneur, has expanded PassTheTest-Tutor.Com Nationwide To Foster Educational Growth
Education is a beautiful right that should be accessible to all.”EL PASO, TX, USA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelina Marranzini, a dedicated student from El Paso, Texas, has expanded nationally "Pass the Test Tutor" (PTTT), a virtual tutoring business designed to support and enhance the learning journey of students from elementary to high school levels. The service is uniquely tailored to accommodate the individual pace and learning style of each student, providing a nurturing environment for questions and comprehension across subjects such as English, Spanish, math, and science.
— Angelina Marranzini
The flexibility of PTTT’s scheduling allows for seamless integration into students' lives, ensuring education is accessible and stress-free. Alongside her tutoring services, Angelina has also developed both an english language YouTube channel and a spanish language YouTube channel under the same name, offering organizational tips and bilingual content to further assist students in their academic pursuits.
As a National Merit Semifinalist with a history of academic excellence, Angelina brings her exceptional skills and insights to her business. Her achievements include scoring highly on several AP exams and the SAT, and earning both the AP Scholar with Distinction and the National Hispanic Recognition awards.
Angelina's commitment to education extends beyond her business. She is in the process of publishing "Developing Your Own Tutoring Business," a guide aimed at aspiring tutors, and is actively translating it into Spanish to broaden its reach.
"Education is a beautiful right that should be accessible to all," Angelina states. "My aim is to create a space where students feel supported and empowered to excel without pressure."
With certifications in Life Coaching and Mindfulness, Angelina utilizes a holistic approach to tutoring, incorporating these principles into her methodology. Her use of the Zoom platform for sessions allows for interactive and engaging learning experiences, where students can work through problems with guidance rather than instruction.
Virtual tutoring, according to Angelina, offers students the autonomy and comfort of learning from home, making education both effective and convenient.
"By maintaining a positive outlook and being willing to work hard, success is within reach," Angelina reflects. "A mentor can significantly enhance a student’s potential, and at Pass the Test Tutor, we strive to be that guiding force."
Pass the Test Tutor is now accepting new students nationwide, ready to make a difference in the lives of young learners and support them as they navigate their educational journeys.
Pass the Test Tutor is an online tutoring platform founded by Angelina Marranzini, focused on providing personalized and affordable educational support to students throughout the U.S.
With a commitment to creating a supportive learning environment, PTTT helps students master a variety of subjects through one-on-one sessions and a flexible scheduling system.
For more information, visit PassTheTest-Tutor.Com.
