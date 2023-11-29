Roadsider Inc. Secures Investment from AJ's Towing, a Leading Towing Service in Sacramento
Roadsider Inc. Gains Strategic Investment from Sacramento's AJ's Towing to Accelerate Innovation in Roadside AssistanceNEWARK, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadsider, Inc., a pioneer in the roadside assistance technology sector, proudly announces a significant investment from AJ's Towing, a premier towing service provider in Sacramento, California. This investment signifies a strong endorsement of Roadsider's innovative vision and strategy from one of the most respected regional players in the towing industry.
Known for their reliable and efficient services across Sacramento, AJ's Towing not only brings financial support but also invaluable industry expertise to Roadsider. This strategic investment is set to accelerate Roadsider's growth and enhance its array of services.
“We are thrilled to welcome AJ's Towing as an investor in Roadsider,” said AJ Sardar, CEO of Roadsider. “Their investment and industry expertise are invaluable to us. This partnership strengthens our mission to revolutionize roadside assistance with technology-driven solutions.”
AJ's Towing's investment is a powerful affirmation of the effectiveness of Roadsider's innovative approach to transforming roadside assistance. This collaboration underscores Roadsider's commitment to offering efficient, tech-enabled roadside support.
About Roadsider, Inc.: Roadsider is revolutionizing roadside assistance with its state-of-the-art SaaS platform, aiming to elevate efficiency and customer service in the towing industry. For more information, please visit www.roadsider.com.
About AJ's Towing: As a leading provider of towing services in Sacramento, CA, AJ's Towing is renowned for its reliability and quality service. Their investment in Roadsider reflects a commitment to fostering innovative solutions within the industry. Discover more about AJ's Towing at www.ajstowing.com
