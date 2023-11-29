Learn about trout fishing at MDC virtual program Dec. 7

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Trout fishing makes headlines on March 1 in Missouri because it’s the opening day of the summer catch-and-keep season for the state trout parks. However, fishing for trout is more than a one-day event in the Show-Me State.

People wanting to learn more about trout fishing in Missouri should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Where Can I – Trout Fish.” This free virtual program will be Dec. 7 from noon-12:30 p.m. The program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It is part of the Shoal Creek staff’s “Where Can I?” series of programs, which will be held the second Wednesday of each month. The Dec. 7 program is open to all ages. People can register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/195277

At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will have information about locations where you can fish for trout in winter and at other times throughout the year. He’ll also discuss the regulations for fishing at each site.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.