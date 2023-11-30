Thoropass introduces the compliance industry’s only fully customizable and customer-first solution for risk management
Thoropass' Risk Register is free for all customers and essential for all infosec compliance leaders.
Customers can leverage automation and workflows to streamline their risk management process while fostering a risk-minded culture that improves decision making...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thoropass, whose OrO Way to information security compliance and audits revolutionized a customer-first approach in an industry not known for customer service, continued its dedication to innovation and customization with the release of its Risk Register feature. Thoropass’ Risk Register is the company's latest risk management tool that puts customers at the heart of infosec personalization and usability.
— Eva Pittas
Risk Register is included at no additional cost to all Thoropass customers. Where other risk register tools force users into brittle frameworks for a one-size-fits-all approach to risk management, Thoropass’ Risk Register was custom-built to adapt to each company’s unique risk profile and needs.
“Our Risk Register feature is fully integrated with our product and processes,” said Thoropass President and COO Eva Pittas. “The benefit is that customers can leverage automation and workflows to streamline their risk management process while fostering a risk-minded culture that improves decision making and supports compliance and audit processes at the same time.”
Thoropass’ goal of complete integration–including mapping risks to controls–is matched by Risk Register’s fully customizable features. For example, customers can manage risks in both 4x4 and 5x5 grids in order to get a deeper and more accurate assessment of a company’s risk than is possible with other more generic approaches. With this customization comes the ability to adapt and evolve as an organization’s scope and risk profile changes over time.
“The simplicity of the Thoropass Risk Register is apparent in how it streamlines risk management for our customer's unique requirements,” continued Pittas. “This approach provides a top-down view of categorized risks to aid decision making, and ensure risks are managed over time. It also supports a holistic approach to risk management, and builds on our OrO Way approach: AI-infused automation technology, in-house experts and audit team, and helping our customers with the daily tasks of managing risk in a single platform. There’s simply no integrated feature like it on the market.”
The Risk Register feature represents Thoropass’ ongoing commitment to providing advanced risk management functionality with efficient multi-framework compliance automation.
For more information about Thoropass and the Risk Register feature, visit https://thoropass.com/platform/risk-register.
ABOUT THOROPASS:
At Thoropass, we’re compliance experts so you don’t have to be. Pairing easy AI-infused software that’s always getting smarter with expert guidance and continuous monitoring, we integrate into your processes to prepare customers to pass any audit, every year, while saving time and resources. Hundreds of growing companies use Thoropass’s compliance and audit solution, expert services, in-house auditors, and partner ecosystem to get and stay compliant over the lifetime of their business. We offer SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and other infosec and privacy frameworks.
Chris Gerben
Thoropass
chris.gerben@thoropass.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube