Riviera Beach, FL – Doctors Scientific Organica is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products due to the potential presence of foreign material, including disposable hairnet, shrink wrap and parchment paper. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible and not sharp may cause minor injuries such as transient choking or gastrointestinal system injury.

This voluntary recall is isolated to 3 batches of Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products manufactured by Doctors Scientific Organica. This product was distributed through Burn Bootcamp retail locations, as well as online through its website to locations throughout the U.S. This recall does not involve any other products, including other varieties or flavors of protein bars.

While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after consumers contacted Burn Boot Camp about this issue.

Consumers who have purchased Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products with lot codes 181, 184 and 187 should not consume the product and should return the product to the location where it was purchased or destroy it themselves. Lot numbers are printed on the back of the foil for each bar, as well as on the bottom of each cardboard case.

We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully.

The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to our consumers and retail customers.