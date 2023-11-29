NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: November 14, 2023

MDE seeks stakeholder feedback by Dec. 1 on Perkins V State plan to enhance CTE programs

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is seeking stakeholder feedback via a questionnaire by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, regarding development of a one-year Perkins V State plan for the 2024-25 school year to increase access to high-quality career and technical education (CTE) programs in secondary schools and community colleges that meet the needs of students and employers.

MDE’s Office of Career and Technical Education is particularly seeking feedback from business and industry leaders, community colleges, educators, workforce developers and communities at-large. Responses to the questionnaire will help formulate revisions to the current Mississippi Perkins V State Plan .

Mississippians will get the opportunity to share public comments on the updated Perkins V plan in spring 2024. The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) must receive the final plan in May 2024.

During the 2023 legislative session, the state legislature appropriated $94.1 million to support CTE programs, including a $1.4 million increase for new CTE programs and $1.6 million for additional industry certifications. The DOE has appropriated nearly $16 million to go to secondary districts and local community colleges to provide CTE and training.

The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act reauthorizes the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 (Perkins) and is referred to as Perkins V. States across the nation are in the process of updating their respective plans in order to receive designated federal funds in fiscal year 2025 to advance their education, workforce and economic development goals.

There are approximately 27,000 Mississippi students enrolled in secondary CTE coursework across the state, according to the National Strategic Planning & Analysis Research Center at Mississippi State University. CTE is an educational option that provides learners with the knowledge and skills to be prepared for college and careers by emphasizing real-world skills and practical knowledge within a selected career focus.

Learners in CTE programs take specialized courses, in addition to required courses, and often have the opportunity to participate in internships, engage with mentors and practice what they are learning through hands-on projects. Learners can participate in CTE at the middle and high school level and at postsecondary institutions in every community in Mississippi.

Stakeholders can access the questionnaire here .

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###