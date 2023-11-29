Press Releases

Governor and Mrs. Lamont Invite Public to Tour the Governor's Residence for the Annual Holiday Open House

2023 Open House Will Be Held Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont are inviting Connecticut residents to attend the 33rd annual holiday open house at the Governor’s Residence, which will be decorated for the season and open to the public for tours.

The open house will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, and Saturday, December 9, 2023. It is located at 990 Prospect Avenue in Hartford. There is no admittance fee and tickets are not needed, however monetary donations will be accepted on behalf of Operation E.L.F., an annual fundraising campaign of the Connecticut National Guard Foundation.

“I love having the opportunity to continue this annual Connecticut tradition at the Governor’s Residence,” Governor Lamont said. “Annie and I are happy to invite everyone to join the festivities and view the seasonal Christmas trimmings that were generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses.”

All of the decorations at the Governor’s Residence, including Christmas trees, wreaths, and seasonal greenery, are donated at no cost to the state. This year, those generous donations come from the Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association, the Nurserymen Association, Jones Family Farms, Kathryn Hunt Studios of West Hartford, and students from Lyman Hall Future Farmers of America.

Live music entertainment will be provided on both days. On Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:15 p.m., that entertainment will be provided by vocal performers from VP Vocal Studio, led by vocal coach Vanessa Pare. On Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., singers from Conard High School’s Be S#arp acapella group will perform.

Operation E.L.F. provides support to military families who are enduring the hardship of separation due to deployment, including those whose loved ones are deployed, preparing for deployment, or recently returned from deployment. The goal is to lessen the financial stress these families can face resulting from their call to active duty. Suggested donations include:

Financial contributions through checks that can be made payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc. (in the memo field, please write “Operation E.L.F.”)

Gift cards for grocery stores, department/home goods stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc.

Contribution of services such as fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services.

The Governor’s Residence is ADA accessible.

Information about the history of the Governor’s Residence can be found on the governor’s website.