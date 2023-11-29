B2B Marketing Firm Elevates New Product Launch Results for Technology Companies
Launch Marketing’s product launch services help exceed lead generation goals for B2B technology companies.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launch Marketing, a provider of turn-key marketing services for business-to-business (B2B) technology-focused companies, successfully supports businesses navigating a new product launch.
Discover the impact of Launch Marketing’s company and new product launch service offering for technology companies with two success stories that highlight lead generation and marketing engagement results:
• Company Launch Campaign Generates Leads and Drives Product Sales: When a new video conferencing solution sought to make a memorable splash into the industry and launch their company, they turned to Launch Marketing. Focused on highlighting the company’s next-generation innovation, Launch organized a comprehensive launch campaign for their unveiling at an industry event. This product launch included pre- and post-event email campaigns, social media, paid ads, and more, all driving to an engaging booth experience and targeted follow-up activities for event attendees. The launch campaign exceeded the sales meeting goal by 300% and generated 400% more leads than the company’s goal.
• Product Launch Campaign Receives Off-the-Charts Results from C-Level Executives: When a leading project and portfolio management solution was looking to launch one of their new applications, they needed a marketing firm with product launch expertise and turned to Launch. To pique interest amongst the current customer base, Launch developed an exclusive launch preview campaign for current customers. In addition, Launch created a highly focused integrated marketing plan that incorporated targeted messaging for the company’s three separate audiences into a direct mail campaign, website updates and email campaigns. After the implementation of the launch plan, the company received over triple the anticipated engagement rate from executives, giving them confidence in the success of their new product launch.
Christa Tuttle, Founder and CEO of Launch Marketing, states, "Launching a new product in the technology space is very competitive and we know how important it is to make an impact. Every product is unique and deserving of a tailored marketing strategy that resonates deeply with the target audience. That’s what makes the Launch approach special. We customize a launch plan with quantifiable objectives, detailed timelines, defined campaign themes and points of accountability. This all adds up to positioning your new product as a leading choice in the market.”
Launch Marketing is a B2B marketing agency in Austin that provides turnkey services focused on generating leads and driving revenue, including messaging, positioning, plan development, company and product launches, demand generation and content creation. The team brings a breadth of senior-level expertise with a full-service approach to help clients maximize the impact of marketing for their businesses. Since 2001, Launch Marketing has helped 200+ clients successfully launch companies, enter new markets, introduce new products and generate more qualified leads. It has been recognized as one of Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work for three years and received numerous awards for client work.
