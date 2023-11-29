Naia Resort and Spa Named Belize’s Hotel of the Year

Luxury boutique beach property wins island’s most prestigious travel honor

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naia Resort and Spa took home the top award of the night being named the 2023 Hotel of the Year at the Belize Tourism Board’s annual National Tourism Award Gala held in Belize City.

The luxurious 39-room beachfront boutique hotel beat out seven finalists in the category to win Hotel of the Year.

“It’s well-deserved recognition for all those who joined to build the hotel and an even greater honor for our staff who work every day to make the property so special to its guests”, said Naia’s Managing Director Stewart Krohn. “I think we have demonstrated that an upscale hotel can simultaneously cater to foreign and local visitors to create a uniquely unforgettable experience”.

Located in the low-key fishing village of Placencia, Naia Resort and Spa sits on 200 acres of pristine beachfront resort. The secluded resort infuses Belizean culture into the resort’s décor, cuisine, excursions and spa treatments.

Brides magazine has called Naia the most romantic honeymoon destination in the Caribbean and Afar magazine says that the resort is the ultimate place to recharge.

No matter your reason for escaping to Naia, the resort has curated several travel packages to make planning your vacation seamless.

• Burnout Bounce Back-For anyone overwhelmed by daily life spend four nights getting your mojo back in a beachfront studio beach house, enjoying several spa services, excursions and water sports.

• Total Relaxation Honeymoon-Brides Magazine named Naia the most romantic destination in the Caribbean, and with this six-night package honeymoon couples can celebrate their bliss with highlights like a private beach dinner and special spa day.

• Ring in Romance and Relaxation-The perfect couples getaway. Spend four nights in a beachfront villa, relax during a special spa day and enjoy quality together time on the beach.

• Forever Friends Girls Getaway-Grab your besties and enjoy quality time in a beachfront home with a private plunge pool, spa treatments, daily local drinks, excursions and beach time.

• Ultimate All-Inclusive-Simply book this 4-night experience, show up and relax. Everything is planned for you with room to customize.

• Waves and Wonder-This 7-night experience combines a relaxing beach vacation with a jungle experience at our partner resort, Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge. Expect cave tubing, zip lining and cultural tours paired with barefoot relaxation and water activities.

• Caribbean Beach & Inland Adventures-Combine a stay at the Chaa Creek Eco-luxe resort to explore Mayan ruins and the rainforest with a beachfront getaway at Naia focused on water sports, spa services and relaxation.

More information on Naia Resort and Spa, images and interviews are available.

Naia Resort and Spa

A member of Condé Nast Johansens luxury group, Naia Resort and Spa is one of the Caribbean’s newest luxury resorts and spas. Nestled on a private 200-acre reserve on the Placencia Peninsula, Naia is an oasis of calm in a chaotic world. Featuring 35 beachfront bungalows, Naia welcomes luxury and wellness travelers with personalized service and a focus on Belizean culture. From distinct spa treatments that blend local ingredients and traditions, to décor by local artists and the chance to dine on traditional Belizean dishes, Naia affords discerning travelers a chance to experience the authentic Belize. The resort believes strongly in giving back to the community by providing living wage employment for locals, participating in local philanthropic projects and giving guests the opportunity to give back through Pack for a Purpose, a program designed to deliver needed supplies to support children in a local village.

