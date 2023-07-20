1st Annual Global Retreat Week Announces New Retreats

September 22-29 2023, the world will focus on wellness at the first Global Retreat Week.

Chicago, IL; This September the world will focus on wellness at the first Global Retreat Week. From Sept. 22-29 2023, hotels and resorts worldwide will offer travelers five days of programming designed to rebalance, recharge, and reboot guests.

Global Retreat week is pleased to announce several new retreats added to the worldwide lineup:

Hidden Leaf, Baja Mexico

Tierra Medicinia Retreat

Ketamine and psilocybin are all the rage in the wellness world. Join respected retreat leaders Samantha Morse, Ph.D., and Amy Erber, MSN, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC on a journey to explore these new mental health treatments. The retreat includes two virtual preparation sessions with the experts prior to the retreat and two follow-up meetings after the retreat.

Melia Punta Cana Beach

Journey into Tranquility

Learn how to bring your body back into balance and build self-care routines to take back to ease the stress of daily living. Stephanie Whittier, the founder of T Spheres Movement & Massage takes guests on a journey of how to blend massage, aromatherapy and movement to manage pain, stress and anxiety.

Naia Resort & Spa, Belize

The Art of Play

Bring out your inner child to reconnect to what you really want in life, increase your creativity and build stronger connections to yourself and others. Spiritual coach Jeffrey Powell and Yogi Odette Hughes blend a variety of yoga styles with meditation, sound bath healing, rhythm circles and more to get participants to let loose and express their true selves.

Calabash Cove Retreat, St. Lucia

The Bright Rites Retreat

Led by Amy Wall, an award-winning esthetician and trailblazer in skincare innovation, this retreat is for stressed out super women struggling with the uncertainness of midlife. This retreat is designed to rejuvenate mind, body and spirit and skin.

Palmaia Resort, Playa del Carmen

Breathe into Strength

Regain physical, mental and emotional strength with this retreat focused on movement, nourishment and restoration. Led by five-time CrossFit Games athlete and coach Leka Fineman and holistic health coach Perla D’Ornellas participants will leave feeling stronger, more confident and able to make better choices for their health and well being.

Founded by Maria Camille and Tammy Petersen, veteran consultants and media specialists for destination resorts and retreats, Global Retreat Week focuses on extraordinary properties creating the most imaginative retreats for travelers looking for transformation and self-actualization.

“It’s a great way for properties to dip their toe into the wellness waters and showcase to both wellness travelers and retreat programming leaders the benefits of their destination,” said Petersen.

For the wellness traveler, Global Retreat Week provides a chance to rest, reflect, rejuvenate and reinvent themselves in a dream destination. Each property will offer special activities around wellness, exercise programs, adventure, sleep, healthy food, and unique activities so individuals can switch off, unwind and recreate with passion and purpose. It’s the perfect excuse to take time for self-care.



About Global Retreat Week

Global Retreat Week is about encouraging people worldwide to take time to reflect, renew, rejuvenate and reinvent one's purpose and health. Global Retreat Week is hosted once per year by special retreat properties and wellbeing resorts around the world. Each property plans a special 5-day retreat for individuals to participate whether they are solo travelers or in a small group. Learn more at https://www.globalretreatweek.com/

