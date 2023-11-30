Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Featured in Multiple Publications
Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin B. Sands, DDS recently shared professional insight into oral healthcare in articles by TODAY.com, Allure, and Shape.BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a skilled Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist, Kevin B. Sands, DDS is frequently called upon for his professional input on a variety of oral healthcare issues. Most recently, he appeared in three articles by major publications, where he shared advice on achieving and maintaining a celebrity-class smile.
In a piece by TODAY.com, Dr. Sands – along with several other noteworthy dentists – discusses breakfast options that have been associated with strong oral health. He notes the health benefits of Greek yogurt and fruit, a combination full of probiotics and calcium, and also mentions the advantages of starting the day with whole-grain toast and almond butter.
In addition, Dr. Sands was featured in articles by Shape and Allure, both of which provide detailed lists of the most effective teeth whitening products on the market. In the Shape piece, Dr. Sands warns patients of the damage that whitening too frequently can cause enamel, and also points out that some patients’ teeth stain more easily than others. Meanwhile, in the Allure article, he explains that it is normal for teeth whitening to cause post-treatment discomfort.
Dr. Sands states that he is always happy to educate patients and share his knowledge and experience. Doing so, he explains, is the key to maintaining their best teeth and gum health, as well as keeping their custom-made porcelain veneers looking and functioning optimally for years at a time. "To protect natural teeth or investment in our veneers, daily and ongoing care is key,” says Dr. Sands. “An understanding of the effects of lifestyle choices and how that impacts the longevity and vitality of the smile applies to the veneer and the actual tooth structure underneath.” He also explains that while porcelain is considerably stronger than natural enamel, daily brushing, flossing, and check-ups are just as important. "Patients do not always realize, but bacteria, gum disease, and cavities are still possible in the tooth and gums underneath the veneer,” he continues.
Furthermore, Dr. Sands advises any patient who wishes for more information about a specific procedure to schedule a first-time consultation at his Beverly Hills office.
About Kevin B. Sands, DDS
Dr. Kevin Sands is often referred to as the “Dentist to the Stars” – a nod to his clientele of A-list celebrities. A graduate of USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, Dr. Sands is proficient in a wide range of dentistry treatments, from top-quality porcelain veneers to All-on-4® implant dentures. He is a member of multiple prestigious dental organizations, such as the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and American Dental Association (ADA). Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.
