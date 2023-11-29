Cyberize It® Secures Registered Trademark Status, Marking a Milestone in Notary Innovation
Cyberize It® LLC: Pioneering Notary Innovation - Empowering Access, Streamlining Processes, and Redefining Notarization Experiences obtains a trademark.COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberize It®, the forefront innovator in online notary services, proudly announces the successful registration of its trademark, Cyberize It®. This milestone underscores the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and solidifies its position as a leader in the notary industry.
The Cyberize It® trademark, officially registered on November 28, 2023, represents a significant achievement for the company. It signifies the unique qualities and innovation that Cyberize It® brings to the notary landscape, emphasizing its commitment to providing modern, secure, and efficient notary solutions.
As a registered trademark, Cyberize It® now stands as a distinctive symbol of excellence in notary services. The recognition of this trademark reflects the brand's dedication to maintaining high standards and delivering unparalleled value to its clients.
"We are thrilled to announce the successful registration of Cyberize It® as a trademark. This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of notary services and providing our clients with the most advanced and secure solutions," said Amy Seitz, CEO at Cyberize It®.
With the registered trademark status, Cyberize It® is poised to continue leading the way in notary innovation, setting a standard for excellence in the industry.
About Cyberize It®:
Cyberize It® LLC is an innovative online notary service that leverages technology to simplify the notarization process. By offering a convenient and secure platform, Cyberize It® aims to eliminate the challenges associated with finding and meeting with a notary in person. The company is dedicated to making notary services more accessible to individuals and businesses, saving them time and resources. For more information, visit www.cyberizeit.com.
Cyberize It® LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 35 states.
Cyberize It® LLC is a small, 100% woman-owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It® LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to set up their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It® LLC is Certified as a WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Ohio Women Owned Business, and an LGBT Business Enterprise®.
