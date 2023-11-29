Iraq: Teacher training is critical for quality education for all

Teacher training, especially continuous professional development, is critical for the provision of quality education for all. This was reaffirmed by Kurdistan Teachers’ Union (KTU) President Abdulwahed Mohammad Haje, while urging the Ministry of Education to improve training offered to teachers in this Iraqi region and suggesting ways to do it.

Teacher training, a necessity for successful and sustainable teaching and learning

Noting that no teacher training has been initiated by public authorities since 2014, he explained that teachers have been subjected to the physical and psychological violence and harassment. Consequences are very serious and must be considered as social problems.

KTU President Abdulwahed Mohammad Haje

“When there were bad goods in the market, people just used to say that they were set aside for the teachers. The word ‘teacher’ has been used ironically to mock teachers,” he added.

Haje also acknowledged that “training or development of teachers has become a necessity. It must be done. I think it is good that the ministry of education has started the process of training. I fully support the concept of teacher sustainable development, because teachers need to refresh their pedagogical methods.”

For him, “if there are not any changes in the methods of teaching and providing knowledge, wisdom and intelligence will be stopped. Improving and developing teachers’ skills ensures that methods to pass on knowledge are up-to-date. Not every process in this world is perfect. Every process must be strengthened and supported to be successful and sustainable.”

He went on to stress that, when he participated with a KTU delegation in an international conference in Cambodia, he met with several teachers, some of whom were trainers and showed him other ways to train teachers.

KTU recommendations

Haje therefore made the following recommendations to Kurdistan’s governmental authorities: