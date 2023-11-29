NEW PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OUTSIGHT AND INNOVUSION TO ACCELERATE LIDAR TECHNOLOGY’S ADOPTION IN THE ITS MARKET
Outsight, a specialist in 3D Spatial Intelligence Software Solutions, and Innovusion, a leading provider of advanced LiDAR systems, announced a new partnership.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, US, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsight, a specialist in 3D Spatial Intelligence Software Solutions, and Innovusion, a leading provider of advanced, high-performance LiDAR systems, today announced a new partnership aiming to combine Outsight’s software platform with Innovusion’s products. Thanks to this partnership, 3D perception technologies can be deployed at a large scale for ITS, giving operators access to a whole new dimension of spatial information.
Innovusion, a leading provider of high-performance LiDAR systems for autonomous vehicles and smart transportation, will be a key partner in Outsight’s mission to expand the adoption of 3D LiDAR technology. This collaboration aims to integrate Outsight’s software platform with Innovusion’s product suite, marking a significant stride towards deploying 3D perception technologies on a large scale for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).
Innovusion is shaping the future of safe autonomous driving and system solutions aimed at enhancing mobility safety through its image-grade LiDAR solutions. Featuring top-of-the-line LiDAR sensors that stretch from mid-range to ultra-long range, Innovusion has not only found resonance within the automotive sector but has also forged global partnerships with vehicle manufacturers, technology multinationals, and leaders in smart transportation and industrial automation sectors.
Outsight’s software solutions transform raw data from 3D LiDAR into actionable insights, analyzing in real time the individual position, movement and speed of people, objects and vehicles in a fully anonymous way throughout complex environments, including densely crowded areas. Outsight’s software is engineered to make LiDAR technology more accessible and swiftly usable across a multitude of sectors, paving the way for enhanced situational awareness in dynamic and challenging environments.
This partnership between Innovusion and Outsight is driven by a shared vision of accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology in the Infrastructure ITS market. The synergy between Innovusion’s advanced LiDAR solutions and Outsight’s robust software sets the stage for a transformative journey towards harnessing 3D perception technologies to bring new design intelligence and modern detection methods to intersections and highways, increasing the safety of vehicles, pedestrians and vulnerable road users across the globe.
A unique collaboration between software and hardware specialists
Innovusion's hardware capability and Outsight's software know-how are combined in this partnership, creating a symbiotic tech-ecosystem favorable for ground-breaking ITS solutions. The companies are taking a significant step toward developing smarter, safer and more effective transportation systems with the combination of Innovusion's high-precision LiDAR technology and Outsight's skill at transforming 3D LiDAR data into practical insights.
Following this partnership, Innovusion and Outsight will collaborate to ensure the best integration between the latest innovations and products of each company.
According to Raul Bravo, President and Founder of Outsight, “We’re excited by the potential of our collaboration with Innovusion. Long-range 1550nm LiDAR certainly has a bright future, and now our customers and partners can leverage this high-resolution data as actionable information.``
“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Outsight,” said Junwei Bao, CEO and co-founder of Innovusion. “Our partnership displays the commitment of both parties to furthering the adoption of innovative perception technologies like LiDAR in the ITS industry. Together with Outsight, we’re enabling the development of smarter and more efficient transportation systems across the globe.“
About Outsight
Outsight’s software solutions track the motion of people and vehicles using 3D LiDAR data.
Operators of transportation hubs like airports and train stations but also sport venues, road infrastructures and industrial sites can now access accurate and anonymous Spatial Intelligence data, in order to improve operations and increase user safety and satisfaction.
Our international team of scientists and engineers drive the development of our solutions from Paris, San Francisco, and Sophia-Antipolis (Nice). To support our global outreach, we also operate commercial offices in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology through robust and scalable software solutions will significantly contribute to making the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.
To learn more: https://www.outsight.ai/
About Innovusion
Innovusion is a leading global provider of image-grade LiDAR sensors that power a safer, smarter, and more mobile world across the automotive, intelligent transportation, rail and industrial automation industries. Started in Silicon Valley and expanded with R&D teams and automotive-grade manufacturing bases globally, Innovusion’s portfolio of dynamic LiDAR solutions help transform communities with safer mobility in mind, deliver better autonomous driving experiences, and enable more accurate and efficient smart city development. Automotive-grade product, Falcon, has been a standard configuration of the Aquila system for 8 NIO models, including the ET7, ES7, and ET5 since 2022 and with 200,000+ units currently in use, continues to be mass produced as of today.
For more information, please visit www.innovusion.com
