Jayden Daniels wins the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
LSU Tiger wins 2023 Golden Arm AwardBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jayden Daniels has won the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, presented annually by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and A. O. Smith Corporation to the nation’s top quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic and athletic achievement. Daniels is the second LSU Tiger to win this celebrated award.
Playing one of the most impressive seasons of college football, the California native tops the statistical charts across the country for total yards thrown, deep throws and notable runs. Daniels is the only quarterback in FBS history with 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a career and 350 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a game. The Tiger would set the NCAA record for passer efficiency in a single season, accounting for 50 touchdowns, coming up just 54 shy of 5,000 total yards. The 22-year-old is one of only 18 players in LSU history to rush for 2,000 yards in a career (2,019) and he holds the LSU record for rushing yards by a quarterback for a career and season (1,134 in 2023).
Daniels exciting achievements will be honored on Thursday, December 7, in Baltimore, MD. This year the Golden Arm Educational Foundation alongside presenting partner A. O. Smith are honored to welcome former Baltimore Colt Offensive Center, two-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time NFL Pro Bowl player, Bill Curry, as their keynote speaker. The 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award presentation celebrating Daniels will be livestreamed on the Golden Arm Award YouTube channel – watch live here.
The candidates are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.
Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards in the water heating industry.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial water heaters. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes, and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and visit http://www.hotwater.com/.
