Pangyo Techno Valley Emerges as a Global Hub for Cybersecurity Innovation
PANGYO, SOUTH KOREA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of the Internet has brought about various security technologies, including individual information technology, security technology, and cyber security. In Apr. 2023, Gartner, an American technological research and consulting firm, released nine different cyber security trends for 2023.
South Korean Endpoint Security Company of the Year for the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award at the Frost & Sullivan, a global market research institute (Image courtesy: AhnLab)
(Source: https://www.gartner.com/en/articles/top-strategic-cybersecurity-trends-for-2023)
Gartner states in its report that reducing the cybersecurity threat and maintaining an effective security program requires three key factors: The central role of people in the success of the security program and its sustainability; the overall visibility of the digital ecosystem in an organization and the ability to strengthen the responding technology; and a focus on re-engineering the way security operates to ensure agility without compromising security.
AhnLab, one of the representative security companies in Korea (CEO: Kang Suk-Kyoon) was selected for four consecutive years as South Korean Endpoint Security Company of the Year for the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award at the Frost & Sullivan, a global market research institute. South Korean Endpoint Security Company of the Year for the 2022 Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award at the Frost & Sullivan, a global market research institute. Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices award goes to a company that demonstrates outstanding achievements, superior innovation, and its influence on customers in various industries.
(Source: https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/AhnLab-Award-Writeup.pdf)
Furthermore, the company AhnLab has constantly been recognized on a global stage for its technologies. At the GovWare 2023 held for 3 days from Oct. 17th to 19th at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore, the company introduced its global strategic solution and services to the relevant officials in the local security industry.
In November, the U.S. nonprofit research and development organization ‘MITRE Engenuity’ demonstrated its competitiveness in the global market by achieving a high threat prevention rate in the ‘MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluation ROUND 5,’ also known as the ‘MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation,’ conducted by MITRE Engenuity.
NHN Cloud (co-CEOs Baek Do-min, Kim Dong-hoon) has unveiled its comprehensive achievements for the year 2023 for its vertical cloud solution, ‘NHN AppGuard.’ NHN Cloud’s ‘NHN AppGuard’ is a mobile app protection solution that operates on the cloud, providing specialized services for detecting misconduct and addressing security threats in Android and iOS mobile apps.
In this performance disclosure, NHN Cloud showed that it provided NHN AppGuard with various games in service in the Japanese market, and the company saw its sales increase by more than double. On this occasion, NHN Cloud’s co-CEO Kim Dong-hoon expressed, “In 2024, we hope to stand tall as a leading solution in the mobile app security industry, ensuring the security of even more mobile apps.”
On November 7, 2023, CQVista, a specialized cybersecurity company in network threat-hunting technology, led by CEO Jeon Deok-jo, relocated to a new building in Pangyo Techno Valley. CQVista is a cybersecurity software specialist with expertise in the network threat hunting system ‘PacketCYBER’ and NDR·FDR core technology. The company supplies its products to public institutions, financial institutions, and government agencies in Korea and Japan. With the move to the new headquarters, CQVista aims to grow as a global security company through the expansion of research and development, support, and workforce augmentation.
Simultaneously, on November 23, the company signed a strategic partnership with TriagingX, a leading endpoint threat-hunting expert in the global arena, to develop an integrated security platform ‘XDR’ in the endpoint threat-hunting field.
Cybersecurity specialized startup S2W(CEO Seo Sang-Deok) presented a paper at the world’s premier natural language processing (NLP) academic conference, ACL (Association for Computational Linguistics), under the theme ‘DarkBERT: A Language Model for the Dark Side of the Internet.’ Following this, they gained recognition for their technological prowess in the global market by being selected as one of the ‘2023 Technology Pioneers’ by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
(Source: https://www.weforum.org/press/2023/06/world-economic-forum-announces-100-new-start-ups-joining-its-technology-pioneers-community-e6f22f01d7/?fbclid=IwAR2MCleLBAzw_umdTvGYPRvUAEu14Wm06VsRdsM0nhG65D1bd4wVZhEQntc)
In this way, security startups, ventures, and companies within Pangyo Techno Valley are leading the security industry on a global scale, recognized for their technological prowess. In the future, security companies are expected to contribute to the advancement of the security industry through continuous research and development and technological innovation.
Vallabh Rao
TopPRWire
email us here